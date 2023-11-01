For years, far-left entertainment studios, writers, actors and artists have influenced American children in both subtle and overt ways on everything from sex to identity politics.

But the conservatives over at The Daily Wire are coming for the industry that seeks to poison the minds of America’s most precious asset. And, against all odds, they’re having quite a bit of success in doing so.

For a century, the Walt Disney Co. has been the standard-bearer in children’s entertainment. Unfortunately for parents and their little ones, Disney has become a vehicle for the left.

Last year, independent journalist Christopher Rufo obtained footage of Disney executive producer Latoya Raveneau admitting she had a “not-at-all-secret” agenda to force homosexuality on children.

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Audiences have noticed Disney’s lurch toward depravity, and if box office numbers are any measure, they’re not happy. Four big-budget flops released this year have cost the company an estimated $1 billion.

If Disney wants to inject “queerness” into programming for children, someone needs to provide kid-friendly shows that stay away from the poison pills of far-left politics.

That’s where The Daily Wire comes in.

The conservative media company has put Disney in its crosshairs — and its money where its mouth is — and devised a plan to counter the smut being spewed out of Hollywood.

Bentkey: A “Revolutionary” Place for Kids to Be Kids

Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing recently unveiled a streaming platform for children called Bentkey. He pulled no punches in a fiery statement on Oct. 16 — the 100th anniversary of Disney’s founding.

“Today is the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney starting his company. For almost a century, Disney built goodwill and trust with parents and created the greatest library of content in history,” Boreing began.

“But Walt Disney’s vision no longer animates the company he founded. Today, woke ideologues run the House of Mouse, and they have abused the trust and goodwill that was their legacy. While their classic films are still phenomenal, their new fare is laden with the radical race and sexual identity theory of the woke left.

“So today, on the 100th anniversary of Walt founding his company, we are proud to announce the launch of ours. Introducing BENTKEY, a brand new company from the Daily Wire that makes good on our commitment to bring high-quality kids entertainment that never insults the values of everyday Americans.”

Today is the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney starting his company. For almost a century, Disney built goodwill and trust with parents and created the greatest library of content in history. But Walt Disney’s vision no longer animates the company he founded. Today, woke… — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) October 16, 2023



The platform debuted with 17 shows. For $13 a month, subscribers can access Bentkey along with all of The Daily Wire’s other content, which is already hugely popular among conservatives.

Bentkey is also developing a Snow White film that — unlike Disney’s upcoming remake — promises to remain faithful to the original story.

One commenter on the film’s teaser trailer wrote, “In this day and age, making a movie that actually sticks to the source material is a novel idea and a revolutionary act.”

What The Daily Wire Is Saying About Bentkey

In an Oct. 22 discussion with fellow Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, Boreing doubled down on his criticism of Disney.

He also doubled down on The Daily Wire’s commitment to keeping Bentkey out of the arena of politics — first by dropping its initial name, “DW Kids.”

“Daily Wire is a very politically charged name,” Boreing said. “And while the launching of our kids’ entertainment company is intrinsically a political act, what we’re trying to do with that political act is create content for kids that isn’t inherently political.”

Boreing added, “I thought Bentkey was a fun name because it is mysterious, because it has this sense of whimsy.”

He also divulged that both he and Shapiro took a big risk on the venture to protect children from the left’s radical agenda. Both diluted their shares in the company in order to finance the $100 million project.

So far, the gamble has paid off.

The Early Reviews Are In

Immediately after its launch, Bentkey became the No. 1 app for children in the Apple app store. It is currently rated 4.8 out of five stars and is being hailed as a family-friendly alternative to corrupted children’s programming.

One Apple reviewer wrote, “Bentkey is an excellent service, teaching good values to our children and leaving political issues for later in life, all at an amazing price.”

Another commented, “I can finally hand the remote to my kids and say ‘you can watch any show on this app without asking me first.’”

Parents gave the platform similar praise on social media:

This is so much more than I had hoped for. I’m nearly in tears as I sift through this content. It’s so good and just what I wanted for my daughter. Thank you, @dailywireplus and @JeremyDBoreing, for making my life as a parent just a little less stressful. https://t.co/Y2WoKupaaQ — Abbey (@_abbeydear) October 16, 2023

The Bentkey app from @dailywireplus is outstanding and my kids love it. Thanks, @JeremyDBoreing and @benshapiro, for putting together family-friendly kids programming that isn’t communicating subliminal or explicit progressive garbage. Folks, check it out. — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) October 21, 2023

Nearly 50% of the first season of #chipchilla from BentKey Entertainment, the children’s division of @realDailyWire and my kids and I LOVE IT! Thank you @benshapiro and @JeremyDBoreing for all you do. pic.twitter.com/W3upCKxjMK — Lance DeJonge (@Team_gunner09) October 16, 2023



But if you really want to know how Bentkey is doing, just look at reviews from the left.

Joe Berkowitz with the Daily Beast called the platform “shockingly lame” and complained that it was filled with “mediocre, apolitical shows.”

“The whole point isn’t that it’s especially good or especially anything, just that it’s an alternative to what the people whom its users hate tend to consume. It doesn’t have to beat Disney in order to win; it just has to be there,” Berkowitz wrote.

With critics such as the Daily Beast and positive reviews from parents, it’s safe to assume Bentkey isn’t leading young people astray with dangerous ideology and toxic politics.

Is Bentkey Here to Stay?

Disney has ruled children’s entertainment for a century, so unseating it with an idea and the relatively small sum of $100 million will be anything but easy.

Time will tell whether Bentkey can become a permanent fixture in the entertainment industry. The market will ultimately decide the platform’s fate.

But it is promising that Bentkey is getting early returns and rave reviews. It is clearly filling a gap left by the ideologues intent on indoctrinating children, and fed-up parents are rewarding it.

The Daily Wire’s alternative to “woke” children’s programming is a hit so far, and the biggest winners are its target demographic — kids who deserve to be shielded from the left’s perverse agendas.

