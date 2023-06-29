Coming for the Crown: Non-Woke Studio Looks to Dethrone Disney Princesses with Series of Films - Report

If you think about Disney, what comes to mind right away? The first thing would most likely be Mickey Mouse, but the second might be the numerous Disney princesses — Ariel, Snow White, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella and so on.

Disney princesses have become cultural icons, and they have practically become part of the company’s DNA.

Cinderella’s Castle dominates the landscape of both Disneyland and Disney World, and the princess films are among the most popular and beloved movies the company has produced.

Unfortunately for Disney, the days of dominating princess films might soon be over, for another studio aims to claim the crown, according to one Disney observer.

That company is Japanese video game maker Nintendo, which is planning to create a series of films about its own famous princesses, WDW Pro said in a video posted to YouTube on Saturday.

This comes on the heels of the massive success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which smashed box office records in April with the biggest worldwide opening ever for an animated film.

WDW Pro said that “one of our sources came forward to tell me some deeply interesting information regarding Nintendo, the Nintendo Cinematic Universe, Illumination, etc.”

He first pointed to the inclusion of Princess Daisy as a playable character in the upcoming “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” video game that was announced June 21.

“Why does it matter at all that Daisy is in this game and who the heck is Daisy?” WDW Pro said. “Well, she’s a princess, and that’s a big deal because we have heard from sources that Illumination intends in the future to bring forth a princess movie.”

“And we believe that they also want to push the princess line into the toy lines,” he said. “They think that the princesses from Mario can be a significant merchandising wonder … once they get ready to launch that. It could actually be something that would contend with the Disney princesses.

“So everybody, listen to what I’m saying right now: This is the first step as they bring Daisy into this game to create a princess line. Rosalina, Peach, Daisy, more. They intend to go after Disney’s princesses line with the Mario princess line.

“It is going to take five to seven to eight years to build that brand, to create this foundation, but this is the start of it.”

WDW Pro concluded, “I know it sounds a little out there, but I promise it is what they are doing, and it is hand in hand with Illumination as they begin to build out a full roster of entertainment featuring the princesses.”







The success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was aided by the fact that the movie stayed away from woke narratives. Instead, it sought to tell an entertaining story about characters that fans have known and loved for years.

The past few years have shown that that, unfortunately, is something that Disney has had a hard time understanding.

Unlike Nintendo, the House of Mouse has fully embraced the woke agenda and proudly force-fed it to a young audience.

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

The LGBT elements in films such as “Strange World” and “Lightyear” have driven many parents away.

As a result, Disney is finding itself losing money like never before. The magic and charm that once made the company a beloved cultural icon are now gone.

Meanwhile, Nintendo is rushing in to fill the void.

Not only that but — if WDW Pro is right — it is poised to try to beat Disney at what it does best — princess films.

Perhaps, in a few years, young girls will grow up with Nintendo princesses rather than Disney princesses.

Make no mistake, the days of Disney’s dominance are almost over. Perhaps some real competition might make the company rethink its priorities.

