Share
News
Conservative activist Scott Presler, right, who helped swing Pennsylvania red for President-elect Donald Trump, said he has a new target for the next election.
Conservative activist Scott Presler, right, who helped swing Pennsylvania red for President-elect Donald Trump, said he has a new target for the next election. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images; Jeff Kowalsky - AFP / Getty Images)

'We Are Coming for Your Seat': Man Who Helped Trump Win Warns Democrat She's Being Targeting Next

 By Randy DeSoto  November 20, 2024 at 2:34pm
Share

Conservative activist Scott Presler, whose organization Early Vote Action helped swing Pennsylvania to the right in the general election, announced Wednesday that he is now gunning for a specific Democratic commissioner in Bucks County.

The county, north of Philadelphia, flipped from voting for President Joe Biden by over 4 percentage points in 2020 to backing Republican Donald Trump by a hair in 2024, thanks in part to new voter registrations Presler’s group garnered, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

In remarks to the county’s Board of Commissioners Wednesday, Presler said, “Bucks County has been in the news a lot this year. Earlier, we flipped Bucks County from blue to red and for the first time in modern history, there are more registered Republicans than Democrats here in this county.”

He then commended the Republican National Committee for suing the county to ensure that only legal mail-in ballots are counted in the race for U.S. Senate between Republican Dave McCormick and Democrat incumbent Bob Casey.

McCormick holds a lead of about 16,300 votes in the contest, which has gone to a recount.

Presler also noted that Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said last week regarding the observance of election laws: “[P]recedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country. And people violate laws anytime they want. So, for me, if I violate this law, it’s because I want a court to pay attention to it.”

“Well, commissioner, the court already ruled that undated and misdated mail-in ballots could not be counted. You knew that going into the meeting,” he said.

Do you support Scott Presler?

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled before the election that mail-in ballots lacking signatures and dates should not be included in the official results.

The Court reaffirmed that decision Monday, specifically directing Bucks County, along with nearby Montgomery County and Philadelphia County, to follow the law. Officials in those counties had been ignoring it.

Bucks and Montgomery counties are located adjacent to Philadelphia County, which is the most heavily Democratic part of the state.

Related:
Election Integrity Win: Swing State Supreme Court Drops Huge Ruling, Making Top Democrat's Loss Even Worse

Presler then said directly to Ellis-Marseglia, “I have a message: Peacefully, peacefully, we are coming for your seat in 2027, if you don’t resign today.”

“And Commissioner [Bob] Harvie, this goes for you, too. You are complicit,” he added.

Presler concluded, “I want you to know that I am going to spend all of my time in Bucks County for the next three years, making sure that we take back this county.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'We Are Coming for Your Seat': Man Who Helped Trump Win Warns Democrat She's Being Targeting Next
GOP Senator Susan Collins Throws a Wrench in Trump's Cabinet Plans
Illegal Immigrant Accused of Murdering Laken Riley Learns His Fate
Speaker Mike Johnson Gets Asked About Trans Representative's Gender: His Response Is Troubling
Haitian Immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, Are Looking for a Way Out After Trump Win: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation