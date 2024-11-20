Conservative activist Scott Presler, whose organization Early Vote Action helped swing Pennsylvania to the right in the general election, announced Wednesday that he is now gunning for a specific Democratic commissioner in Bucks County.

The county, north of Philadelphia, flipped from voting for President Joe Biden by over 4 percentage points in 2020 to backing Republican Donald Trump by a hair in 2024, thanks in part to new voter registrations Presler’s group garnered, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

In remarks to the county’s Board of Commissioners Wednesday, Presler said, “Bucks County has been in the news a lot this year. Earlier, we flipped Bucks County from blue to red and for the first time in modern history, there are more registered Republicans than Democrats here in this county.”

He then commended the Republican National Committee for suing the county to ensure that only legal mail-in ballots are counted in the race for U.S. Senate between Republican Dave McCormick and Democrat incumbent Bob Casey.

JUST IN: Scott Presler absolutely demolishes Bucks County, PA Commissioner to her face, tells her he is coming for her seat. The comment clearly triggered what sounded like chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia who shot back, “Have at it.” Presler: I have a message: peacefully, we are… pic.twitter.com/gcEDMeuYPf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

McCormick holds a lead of about 16,300 votes in the contest, which has gone to a recount.

Presler also noted that Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said last week regarding the observance of election laws: “[P]recedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country. And people violate laws anytime they want. So, for me, if I violate this law, it’s because I want a court to pay attention to it.”

🚨🚨🚨#BucksCounty Democrat Commissioners violate the rule of law and ignore PA Supreme Court ruling! Democrat Commissioners Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie voted today to count illegal ballots, against PA Supreme Court ruling, in an attempt to aid former Senator Bob Casey.… pic.twitter.com/qAdFlVchmh — Bucks GOP (@BucksGOP) November 14, 2024

“Well, commissioner, the court already ruled that undated and misdated mail-in ballots could not be counted. You knew that going into the meeting,” he said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled before the election that mail-in ballots lacking signatures and dates should not be included in the official results.

The Court reaffirmed that decision Monday, specifically directing Bucks County, along with nearby Montgomery County and Philadelphia County, to follow the law. Officials in those counties had been ignoring it.

Bucks and Montgomery counties are located adjacent to Philadelphia County, which is the most heavily Democratic part of the state.

Presler then said directly to Ellis-Marseglia, “I have a message: Peacefully, peacefully, we are coming for your seat in 2027, if you don’t resign today.”

“And Commissioner [Bob] Harvie, this goes for you, too. You are complicit,” he added.

Presler concluded, “I want you to know that I am going to spend all of my time in Bucks County for the next three years, making sure that we take back this county.”

