Communist Cuba Recently Legalized Small Businesses, And They're Already 'Dominating' the Country's Economy

It truly is amazing what a little personal ambition can do for one’s position in life.

Cuba is just learning that lesson after 70 years of strict communist rule: In only two years, the country’s move to legalize small businesses has become a major boon to the island nation’s economy.

Despite its many decades of antagonism against capitalism, and with glorious leader Fidel Castro now moldering in his grave, the communist regime in Havana softened its rules on small businesses in 2021. Though they are still restricted, personally owned businesses are allowed.

And lo and behold, these newly approved small businesses have become a “lifeline” for Cuba’s forever-struggling economy, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The country passed laws allowing Cubans to create small businesses with fewer than 100 employees, the report said. Since then, more than 8,000 small businesses have emerged covering all sorts of fields, including tourism, construction, computer programming and grocers.

The change has been amazing. Cuba — a nation always suffering from shortages — is still struggling, but these small businesses are so successful that they already account for about half the nation’s much-needed food imports, according to the Journal.

And it isn’t just food imports.

“These businesses are now leading importers in a country that relies on imports of everything from fuel to most of its food. Cuba’s economy minister, Alejandro Gil Fernández, said in a report to Cuba’s Congress on the state of the economy that imports by private companies could top $1 billion this year,” the Journal reported.

“They are on track to provide more than half of Cuba’s food imports,” it said.

Is capitalism superior to communism? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Aldo Álvarez, a Cuban lawyer turned importer based in Havana, told the Journal, “In the last two years, the private sector has been dominating commerce in Cuba to an unprecedented level. We not only have businesses, but we have the capacity to import.”

These small businesses also are beginning to reach out to counterparts in the U.S. to import much-needed supplies and products into Cuba.

Still, government officials say they won’t allow the country’s citizens to get too wealthy or become big landowners, and the nation’s single-party rule won’t change or be reformed.

Regardless, the lesson is profound. The businesses are making the lives of about one-third of Cubans better, the Journal reported.

“Privately owned restaurants, bakeries, beauty salons and even gyms dot streets where before there were none,” it said.

Former Democratic Rep. Joe Garcia of Florida told the Journal, “Now there are little grocery stores every other block selling inexpensive things, food products. People complain that they’re expensive, but before there was nothing.”

The U.S. still has most of its sanctions in place against Cuba, but the country’s new tolerance for small businesses has made life better for many Cubans.

The communist country’s history of loosening its grip on the public only to start it back up all over again is not good. But right now the policy is working.

“We live with high levels of uncertainty,” Álvarez told the Journal. “It’s not the first time the Cuban state goes in one direction, only to reverse course and go in another one.”

When the policy was implemented, many Cubans assumed that only those with government ties would prosper. So far, however, that has not been fully the case. Many more have benefited than first imagined.

The effect has been wonderful for many. Capitalism has improved the lives of tens of thousands of Cubans.

Unfortunately, that might be reason enough for the communist government to end the experiment. After all, it fully proves that their trust in communism is disastrously misguided.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.