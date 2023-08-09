Company Faces Backlash After Partnering with Woman Claiming to Be Man to Promote Razor Set

After crushing Bud Light following its move to elevate transgenderism, conservatives are now targeting Harry’s, a maker of men’s personal care products, for using a woman — who claims to be a man because she chopped off her breasts — to promote its razors.

The popular Twitter, now rebranded as X, account “End Wokeness” spotlighted the ad campaign over the weekend.

“Harry’s Razors partnered with a ‘trans man’ (female) to promote their razor set,” the account tweeted Saturday. “100% of the profits from this set go to the Trevor Project, which promotes gender surgeries for minors.”

The tweet referenced a Harry’s marketing campaign that launched in June 2022, but went largely unnoticed until now — when Bud Light’s self-immolation stemming from its ploy to fetishize gender dysphoria made global headlines.

In the Harry’s ad, transgender activist Luke Wesley Pearson appears shirtless — with her mutilated breasts on display — gushing about how she loves to shave with Harry’s razors and shaving cream.

In a chyron that flashes across the video, Pearson recounts: “Growing up I was always envious of boys going through puberty, getting facial hair, and learning how to shave.”

Harry’s Razors partnered with a “trans man” (female) to promote their razor set 100% of the profits from this set go to the Trevor Project, which promotes gender surgeries for minors pic.twitter.com/Sb6ZbBT0GA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2023

Since undergoing body mutilation surgeries to mimic a man, Pearson remarked: “Having facial hair and a grooming routine is the most gender-affirming thing to me.”

Should Harry’s be boycotted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In a follow-up tweeted, End Wokeness posted a clip of Harry’s CEO Andy Katz-Mayfield dismissing mothers as “birthing parents” and calling fathers “non-birthing parents.”

Here is the CEO of Harry’s Razors He calls dads “non-birthing parents” and moms “birthing parents” He says the company is “socially-minded” pic.twitter.com/Lrxy3vpciX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2023

On Sunday, podcaster Matt Walsh — the mind behind the documentary “What Is a Woman?” — urged his 2.4 million Twitter followers to boycott Harry’s.

“Harry’s glamorizes self-mutilation in an effort to sell razors,” Walsh tweeted Sunday. “If you still buy products from this company, this is what you are directly supporting.

“We’ve taken down Bud Light. Now it’s Harry’s turn.”

Harry’s glamorizes self-mutilation in an effort to sell razors. If you still buy products from this company this is what you are directly supporting. We’ve taken down Bud Light. Now it’s Harry’s turn. https://t.co/n7BmwopQQL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 6, 2023

Other Twitter users joined the fray, saying conservatives must send the message to woke corporations that pushing toxic left-wing propaganda is unacceptable.

“Give them the Bud Light treatment!” one person tweeted.

Give them the Bud Light treatment! — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) August 6, 2023

Several people expressed frustration that wokeism is hampering their consumer experience.

Nooo I really liked these razors 😏 time to find another brand — eddie lopez (@eddieloe) August 6, 2023

I left Gillette for Harry’s because of stuff like this. Time for a new brand. Soon I’ll be shaving with knife because all razor companies went crazy. 😞 — JuanSanchez (@JuanSanchez0x0) August 6, 2023

Interestingly, the Harry’s ad differs from Bud Light’s marketing campaign featuring trans activist Dylan Mulvaney because it’s an equal-opportunity offender that insults both men and women.

Whereas Bud Light‘s elevation of a man pretending to be a woman trivializes women by suggesting that wearing makeup and a dress magically transforms a male into a female, the Harry’s ad denigrates both genders by reducing them to cartoonish caricatures.

Essentially, the razor ad suggests that shaving facial hair is all it takes to be a man. Obviously, this is as absurd as putting lipstick on a pig and insisting it’s now a woman.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.