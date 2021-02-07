Login
Same Company That Fired Nick Cannon for Anti-Semitism Is Now Working with Him Again

Nick Cannon attends as HollyGold and Yamashiro Hollywood donate 2,000 meals to the community with the help of Nick Cannon and Ellen K. at Yamashiro Hollywood on Dec. 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty ImagesNick Cannon attends a a food drive in Los Angeles in December. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published February 7, 2021 at 10:44am
When entertainer Nick Cannon went off the rails in an anti-Semitic spree last summer, ViacomCBS said he had to go.

At least, for a little while.

Cannon will be soon resuming his VH1 series “Wild ‘N Out,’ according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, on his podcast, Cannon expressed his support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, told a guest who complained about the influence of Jews in the news and entertainment fields that the guest spoke the “truth” and indulged in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, according to The New York Times.

That led to a very public parting of the ways between Cannon and ViacomCBS.

But a spokesman for ViacomCBS told The Hollywood Reporter that Cannon has since apologized, so everything is now fine.

“Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” said a spokesperson for ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team. On a separate note, we just learned that he tested positive for COVID and have reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.”

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education,” Cannon said when he apologized in July, according to USA Today.

“I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” he said then.

Some found Cannon’s return unsettling.

According to USA Today, ViacomCBS said that after the incident, Cannon met with individuals including Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s associate dean, and Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

Despite the uproar, Fox continued to keep Cannon as host of “The Masked Singer.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







