When entertainer Nick Cannon went off the rails in an anti-Semitic spree last summer, ViacomCBS said he had to go.

At least, for a little while.

Cannon will be soon resuming his VH1 series “Wild ‘N Out,’ according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, on his podcast, Cannon expressed his support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, told a guest who complained about the influence of Jews in the news and entertainment fields that the guest spoke the “truth” and indulged in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, according to The New York Times.

That led to a very public parting of the ways between Cannon and ViacomCBS.

INBOX: ViacomCBS terminates relationship with Nick Cannon after he refuses to apologize or acknowledge wrongdoing by spreading blatantly anti-Semitic conspiracy theories pic.twitter.com/BD94qu5jws — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 15, 2020

But a spokesman for ViacomCBS told The Hollywood Reporter that Cannon has since apologized, so everything is now fine.

“Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” said a spokesperson for ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team. On a separate note, we just learned that he tested positive for COVID and have reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.”

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education,” Cannon said when he apologized in July, according to USA Today.

“I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” he said then.

Some found Cannon’s return unsettling.

I woke up to see Nick Cannon trending I’m glad he apologized for his antisemitic remarks, but seeing people still defend him and say he did nothing wrong is just disgusting. Like, just let him take responsibility. What he did wasn’t okay. — Matthew (@The13thBard) February 5, 2021

Looks like there is such a thing as #blackprivilege after all. Saying antisemitic remarks and still get to keep your job? — Jerry (@JHound305) February 6, 2021

If Lori Loughlin is the face of white privilege, then I guess Nick Cannon is the face of black privilege. — Middle Finger Donald (@MiddleFingerDT) February 6, 2021

Jewish people are assaulted all the time. Where do you think that comes from if not racists like Nick Cannon and everyone in that thread? You don’t get credit for working with a community after you lost your job for being racist to them publicly. — ((( Rebecca ))) 🍀 🏀 (@dorothyofisrael) February 6, 2021

According to USA Today, ViacomCBS said that after the incident, Cannon met with individuals including Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s associate dean, and Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

Despite the uproar, Fox continued to keep Cannon as host of “The Masked Singer.”

