Congressional Candidate Launches Vile Attack Against First Lady

By Jack Davis
July 31, 2018 at 8:58am
An Oregon man running for Congress as an independent trashed first lady Melania Trump in a tweet that triggered a firestorm of protest in response.

The fuss began Monday when Mark Roberts, running in Oregon’s Second Congressional District, responded to a tweet from Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, who pointed out that Melania Trump runs her office with 39 fewer taxpayer-funded staff people than did Michelle Obama.

Roberts then likened the first lady to a prostitute.

“Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #thinkdirty#hoebag,” he tweeted.

Roberts kept going even as many on Twitter challenged him.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Roberts deserved to be slapped down by Twitter.

“This attack on @FLOTUSis disgraceful. Comments like these have no business on any platform. This account should be banned ASAP,” the California Republican tweeted.

Other Twitter users were not amused.

The Daily Caller News Foundation asked Roberts’ campaign for an explanation and received an email that was apparently from Roberts himself.

“Sorry … never heard of The Daily Caller. I think I’m too big for you, but feel free to send me a link to some of your work,” Roberts wrote, The DCNF reported.

When the organization asked Roberts why he used the hashtags he did, and whether he thought it was appropriate to liken the first lady to a prostitute, Roberts also had a reply.

“I think the answers to your questions are self explanatory. Have a god (sic) day and keep the donations coming,” he wrote.

