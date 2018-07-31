Congressional Candidate Launches Vile Attack Against First Lady

An Oregon man running for Congress as an independent trashed first lady Melania Trump in a tweet that triggered a firestorm of protest in response.

The fuss began Monday when Mark Roberts, running in Oregon’s Second Congressional District, responded to a tweet from Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, who pointed out that Melania Trump runs her office with 39 fewer taxpayer-funded staff people than did Michelle Obama.

Roberts then likened the first lady to a prostitute.

“Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #thinkdirty#hoebag,” he tweeted.

Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #thinkdirty #hoebag — Mark Roberts (@RobertsforCD2) July 30, 2018

Roberts kept going even as many on Twitter challenged him.

Nahh, I’ll leave it. — Mark Roberts (@RobertsforCD2) July 30, 2018

Why do I call professional hookers professional hookers? If it walks like a duck..prob a duck 🦆 — Mark Roberts (@RobertsforCD2) July 30, 2018

You start whipping out $100’s and see how #classy she gets #makeitrain! — Mark Roberts (@RobertsforCD2) July 30, 2018

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Roberts deserved to be slapped down by Twitter.

“This attack on @FLOTUSis disgraceful. Comments like these have no business on any platform. This account should be banned ASAP,” the California Republican tweeted.

.@jack this attack on @FLOTUS is disgraceful. Comments like these have no business on any platform. This account should be banned ASAP. https://t.co/sIGO4ggeAM — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 31, 2018

Other Twitter users were not amused.

A very weak “independent” Congressional Candidate, Mark Roberts, is calling the First Lady of the United States a hoebag, suggesting people throw hundred dollar bills at her and calling voters cowards. I look forward to seeing him lose in embarrassing fashion. pic.twitter.com/ojeIzjYw0E — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 31, 2018

Someone needs to make Mark Roberts famous for this Tweet. Where are America’s feminists on this? How does this stand in today’s ultra aware climate? The silence is as deafening, as it is deadly to the Democratic Party and their media fanboys. — Brian Lerias (@lerias1968) July 31, 2018

Is Mark Roberts' district so liberal that he believes disrespecting the First Lady will win him votes? Oregonians should be ashamed of him, and if they think this is acceptable they should be ashamed of themselves. — Pamela Version 2.018 ♜☄️ (@Timpanist) July 31, 2018

The Daily Caller News Foundation asked Roberts’ campaign for an explanation and received an email that was apparently from Roberts himself.

“Sorry … never heard of The Daily Caller. I think I’m too big for you, but feel free to send me a link to some of your work,” Roberts wrote, The DCNF reported.

When the organization asked Roberts why he used the hashtags he did, and whether he thought it was appropriate to liken the first lady to a prostitute, Roberts also had a reply.

“I think the answers to your questions are self explanatory. Have a god (sic) day and keep the donations coming,” he wrote.

