Congressional Democrats Are Rolling Out Legislation to Expand the Supreme Court

Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York stands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 15Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesDemocratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, seen Jan. 15 with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is a sponsor of the legislation to expand the court, according to The Intercept. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 15, 2021 at 6:43am
Congressional Democrats are moving forward with plans to expand the U.S. Supreme Court.

Since the October confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, which created a solid five-justice conservative bloc often augmented by Chief Justice John Roberts, Democrats have said they wanted to increase the size of the court and pack those new seats with liberal justices.

Now, on the heels of Democrats having rammed home a COVID relief bill and as they hold majorities in the House and Senate, the various concepts have coalesced into legislation that reportedly will be unveiled Thursday.

The bill would expand the court from nine to 13 seats, according to The Intercept.

The legislation is sponsored by Democratic House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York and Democratic Reps. Hank Johnson of Georgia and Mondaire Jones of New York. Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts will shepherd the bill through the Senate, the report said.

The court’s size is not specified in the Constitution but has been at nine since 1869.

Packing the court to ensure it is a rubber stamp for liberal policies has been opposed by Republicans.

The concept also has opponents on the left, including liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

In a speech last week, Breyer said the court’s status relies upon “a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics.”

“Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that latter perception, further eroding that trust,” the 82-year-old justice said.

“If the public sees judges as politicians in robes, its confidence in the courts — and in the rule of law itself — can only diminish, diminishing the court’s power, including its power to act as a check on other branches,” he said.

In response, the progressive group Justice Democrats said the time has come for Breyer to quit so Biden can do as he promised during the campaign and appoint a black woman to the court, according to Forbes.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon who died last year, also disapproved of packing the court.


Packing the court was attempted by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1930s, but his plan was so roundly opposed that it never got very far, according to History.com.

“Congress and the people viewed FDR’s ill-considered proposal as an undemocratic power grab,” said Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. “The chief justice (Charles Evans Hughes) testified before Congress that the Court was up to date in its work, countering Roosevelt’s stated purpose that the old justices needed help with their caseload.”

“It was never realistic that this plan would pass,” Perry said. “Roosevelt badly miscalculated reverence for the Court and its independence from an overreaching president.”

President Joe Biden criticized court packing as a “bonehead idea” and “dangerous” when he was a U.S. senator.

Last week, however, he created the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States to consider changes to the court’s operations, according to Fox News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







