Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, answers a question during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on May 11.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, answers a question during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on May 11. (Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool / Getty Images)

Congressman: Fauci Must Resign Now That 'Smoking Gun' Documents Prove 'He Lied to the American People'

 By Jack Davis  September 9, 2021 at 10:01am
A Republican congressman has branded Dr. Anthony Fauci a liar based upon newly published documents that he says contradict Fauci’s claims about the kind of research funded through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci leads.

On Monday, The Intercept published documents outlining research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that was funded by NIAID.

“This is a road map to the high-risk research that could have led to the current pandemic,” said Gary Ruskin, executive director of U.S. Right To Know, a group that has been investigating the origins of COVID-19, in summing up the documents.

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher’s view of the documents is clear. He believes they show that Fauci oversaw funding of gain-of-function research, in which a naturally occurring virus is made more potent and lethal, contrary to Fauci’s denials that he did no such thing.

Enough lies are enough of Fauci, Gallagher said in a statement posted on his website.

“On May 12, I argued that Dr. Fauci had not been forthcoming about the U.S. government’s support for gain-of-function research at the WIV. These documents are a smoking gun that indicate he not only failed to be forthcoming, but that he also lied to the American people about his organization’s support for this risky research,” he said.

The congressman said that with the documents published by The Intercept, “we now know that U.S. taxpayer dollars supported research that made a virus at the WIV stronger than the original, naturally-occurring virus. This meets the very threshold for gain-of-function research that Dr. Fauci outlined in a letter to me in July.”

Gallagher said Fauci’s obfuscations have earned him a one-way trip to oblivion.

Has Fauci participated in a COVID-19 cover-up?

“He has repeatedly lied before Congress and the American people and should immediately resign. But his resignation is not enough. Congress must also conduct a thorough investigation into this research and the way in which these grants were issued to ensure no bureaucrat is able to hide behind lawyerly definitions and skirt regulations like this again,” he said.

Others also said the revelation proves that lies have impeded the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and the research being conducted in Wuhan.

Fauci has never denied funneling taxpayer dollars so that the Chinese lab could conduct experiments, but he has insisted that no gain-of-function research was ever approved for funding.

Fox News commentator Kayleigh McEnany said the truth is slowly closing in on Fauci.

“He can’t be truthful because the truth would mean that very likely, if this did originate in the lab, U.S. taxpayer dollars helped to fund a pandemic that was unleashed upon the world out of a lab in Wuhan, China. What is so galling to me is when you read these 900 pages of documents that were obtained by The Intercept, the grant request actually acknowledges the dangers of this research,” she said.

“So Dr. Fauci, I presume he read the application for the grant which said this, ‘The grant proposal acknowledges some of these dangers. Field work involves the highest risk of exposure to SARS or other COVIDs while working in caves with high bat density overhead and potential fecal dust to be inhaled,'” McEnany said.

“So presumably he read this and presumably he greenlighted the funding and now lying about it to Congress.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




