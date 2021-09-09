A Republican congressman has branded Dr. Anthony Fauci a liar based upon newly published documents that he says contradict Fauci’s claims about the kind of research funded through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci leads.

On Monday, The Intercept published documents outlining research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that was funded by NIAID.

“This is a road map to the high-risk research that could have led to the current pandemic,” said Gary Ruskin, executive director of U.S. Right To Know, a group that has been investigating the origins of COVID-19, in summing up the documents.

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher’s view of the documents is clear. He believes they show that Fauci oversaw funding of gain-of-function research, in which a naturally occurring virus is made more potent and lethal, contrary to Fauci’s denials that he did no such thing.

Enough lies are enough of Fauci, Gallagher said in a statement posted on his website.

“On May 12, I argued that Dr. Fauci had not been forthcoming about the U.S. government’s support for gain-of-function research at the WIV. These documents are a smoking gun that indicate he not only failed to be forthcoming, but that he also lied to the American people about his organization’s support for this risky research,” he said.

The congressman said that with the documents published by The Intercept, “we now know that U.S. taxpayer dollars supported research that made a virus at the WIV stronger than the original, naturally-occurring virus. This meets the very threshold for gain-of-function research that Dr. Fauci outlined in a letter to me in July.”

Gallagher said Fauci’s obfuscations have earned him a one-way trip to oblivion.

“He has repeatedly lied before Congress and the American people and should immediately resign. But his resignation is not enough. Congress must also conduct a thorough investigation into this research and the way in which these grants were issued to ensure no bureaucrat is able to hide behind lawyerly definitions and skirt regulations like this again,” he said.

Others also said the revelation proves that lies have impeded the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and the research being conducted in Wuhan.

The U.S. did fund “gain of function” research in Wuhan. Fauci lied. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 7, 2021

Surprise surprise – Fauci lied again And I was right about his agency funding novel Coronavirus research at Wuhan. Read this thread and the papers released. https://t.co/zQizKXLdbd — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 7, 2021

The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021

Fauci has never denied funneling taxpayer dollars so that the Chinese lab could conduct experiments, but he has insisted that no gain-of-function research was ever approved for funding.

Fox News commentator Kayleigh McEnany said the truth is slowly closing in on Fauci.

“He can’t be truthful because the truth would mean that very likely, if this did originate in the lab, U.S. taxpayer dollars helped to fund a pandemic that was unleashed upon the world out of a lab in Wuhan, China. What is so galling to me is when you read these 900 pages of documents that were obtained by The Intercept, the grant request actually acknowledges the dangers of this research,” she said.

“So Dr. Fauci, I presume he read the application for the grant which said this, ‘The grant proposal acknowledges some of these dangers. Field work involves the highest risk of exposure to SARS or other COVIDs while working in caves with high bat density overhead and potential fecal dust to be inhaled,'” McEnany said.

“So presumably he read this and presumably he greenlighted the funding and now lying about it to Congress.”

