Congressman Requested Capitol Police Check IDs at SOTU, Arrest Anyone in US Illegally

Illegal immigration was a major topic during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Tuesday, especially after Democratic lawmakers announced that they would be bringing DREAMers with them to the event. Congressman Paul Gosar took issue with this stunt and posed the idea of checking ID’s for all members attending the address and arresting those who couldn’t provide identification.

Gosar, a representative from Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District, is a hardliner when it comes to immigration, according to CNN.

Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018 TRENDING: Pharmaceutical Billionaires Found Dead in Home, Police Confirm Grisly Homicide

He reportedly asked that Capitol Police arrest anyone “using fraudulent social security numbers and identification to pass through security.”

Additionally, Congressman Gosar asked that they arrest those using fraudulent social security numbers and identification to pass through security. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018 Would you have liked to see undocumented immigrants deported from the State of the Union? Yes No Log in with social media or email to vote Log In Log Out Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

“Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress. Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported,” Gosar reportedly said.

RELATED: New Border Wall Prototypes Undergo Rigorous Tests And The Results Are Going to Have Trump Smiling “Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress. Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported,” said Congressman Gosar. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

Some Democratic lawmakers in attendance brought undocumented immigrants with them in an apparent attempt to grandstand amid the immigration debate being waged at the Capitol.

While Gosar’s proposal may have been an attempt to stifle the strategic plans of congressional Democrats, many of the illegal immigrants brought to the event are protected under, ironically enough, DACA.

Gosar’s statements drew backlash from fellow Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who tweeted “This is why we can’t have nice things…” in response to Gosar, CNN reported.

The Arizona representative responded to Flake’s remarks with a jab of his own.

This is why you got forced out of office. https://t.co/XWNdJUoEhC — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

“This is why you got forced out of office,” Gosar wrote in response.

He was referencing Flake’s 2017 announcement that he would be retiring from the political sphere after a political career that has spanned over two decades.

The president remarked during his inaugural State of the Union address that “Americans are dreamers too,” while asking for an “immigration compromise,” Fox News Insider reported.

Trump asked lawmakers to come to meet in the middle on immigration reform, as well as provide a path to legal U.S. citizenship for up to 1.8 million DACA recipients who “show good moral character.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.