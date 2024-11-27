Conor McGregor's Fiance Goes Scorched Earth After Guilty Verdict: 'My Sons Will Be Warned'

The curious saga of superstar mixed martial artist Conor McGregor continues — and now the mother of his children has something to say.

The Irish prize fighter, McGregor, recently found himself taking a massive L in both a legal court and the court of public opinion, and it actually has nothing to do with his fighting.

“On Friday, McGregor was found guilty of raping Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel room in 2018,” Front Office Sports reported. “He was ordered to pay about $264,000 in damages to Hand after being found guilty for assault.”

McGregor, for his part, still denies any wrongdoing (apart from infidelity itself) and says he will appeal this decision.

People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me. As much as I… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 25, 2024

“People want to hear from me, I needed time,” McGregor posted to X on Monday. “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.

“As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.

“I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym — the fight game awaits!”

One person that has clearly stayed by his side throughout the infidelity scandal? McGregor’s fiance and the mother of his four children, Dee Devlin.

The 37-year-old Devlin went scorched earth on McGregor’s accuser in a series of self-deleting Instagram Stories posts on Tuesday, per the New York Post, and she refused to mince her words.

“Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way,” Devlin posted. “This woman claims to know me, yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to my man? Really?”

She continued: “Whilst out on a 3 day bender, texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, Sunday night into Monday morning. All the while out of her face in a hotel room, dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of WOMAN are you!!!”

Devlin made it clear that she thought Nikita Hand was a vile, despicable woman.

“My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world,” Devlin added.

Of note, Devlin seems convinced that her fiance will be exonerated when more evidence becomes public.

“CCTV does not lie,” Devlin posted. “I look forward the day the world will see the footage of you on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother of you having the time of your life.”

“This is the real evidence, video footage no one knew was being taken in the moment which you miraculously don’t remember?” Devlin said. “To me it looks like you’re the one sexually assaulting in the lift.

“To me it looks like everyone is trying to get away from you.”

