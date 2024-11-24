One of the greatest receivers in NFL history is throwing a flag on the entire Mike Tyson-Jake Paul megafight.

For the blissfully unaware, boxing legend “Iron Mike” Tyson and social media prankster-turned-prize fighter Jake Paul engaged in the sweet science of boxing Nov. 15 in a spectacle that truly appeared to transcend pop culture.

Despite some stumbles and delays (the fight was originally supposed to be in July), the match went down with the sort of theatrics one would expect from the WWE.

And not unlike professional wrestling, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin smelled something fishy while watching Paul, 27, beat Tyson, 58, in the main event of the Netflix special event.

Irvin took to the “It Is What It Is” podcast (if you do tune in, be warned of language) on Monday and discussed a number of topics — including the ballyhooed fight that emanated from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Do you think the fight was rigged? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Speaking on the podcast, Irvin flat-out called the whole thing a sham.

The former NFL All-Pro first addressed whether or not Paul and Tyson “finessed” — modern lexicon for swindled — the paying public with the fight, which ended with Paul winning via unanimous decision.

In short: Yes, Irvin thinks people were finessed.

“Everybody lying!” Irvin exclaimed.

He continued: “That fight was a lie last night. That fight was a lie. Everybody’s lying.

Irvin went on to share that he was in the second row watching the fight live, and there was one thing he couldn’t believe he was seeing.

Or rather, he couldn’t believe what he wasn’t seeing.

Irvin was asked to elaborate on what he meant by saying that the fight “was a lie,” and the NFL legend immediately pointed out how he spotted a glaring weapon missing from Tyson’s illustrious arsenal.

“They didn’t have no intentions to really strap it on,” Irvin said. “If you look through that, I didn’t see one patented uppercut by Mike Tyson.

“What did Mike Tyson win on? Uppercuts.”

Irvin then cited some conspiracy theories that there were clauses in the fight contract itself, saying that Tyson wasn’t allowed to use his vaunted uppercuts.

A cursory search of the fight on social media platform X does yield several posts from a number of people echoing Irvin’s sentiment that something fishy was going on.

Mike Tyson was NOT allowed to throw UPPERCUTS!

🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MjCX5awKal — In2ThinAir (@In2ThinAir) November 18, 2024

The poor reception to the fight itself wasn’t the only issue streaming titan Netflix grappled with on fight night.

Many viewers struggled with persistent lag and constant buffering, ruining the at-home viewing experience.

Tyson himself appears at peace with everything that transpired.

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To… — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 16, 2024

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for,” Tyson posted the day after the fight, adding, “Thank you.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.