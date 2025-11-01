Why 'Consequence Culture' Is Healthy and 'Cancel Culture' Is Toxic
In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September, we’ve seen the true face of the American hard left — and, as it turns out, the rest of America doesn’t like it. In fact, they like it so little that people have lost livelihoods over it.
Teachers and doctors fired. Reputations ruined. Publications and politicians running damage control. Late-night hosts suspended. And conservatives — to our credit, I would say — haven’t let up.
And over the past month and a half, as this has continued unabated, you’ve probably seen something like this:
Conservatives are building lists and trying to get people fired for their reactions to Charlie Kirk’s murder.
But that’s not surprising. Everyone with cultural power eventually uses it to try to cancel their opponents. In the end we’re all pro-cancellation. pic.twitter.com/aTUQ05hVl4
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.Advertisement
Conversation