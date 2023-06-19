At a time when more and more companies are bowing to the woke agenda, here’s a feel-good story that demonstrates the difference conservative-led establishments can make even in the corporate world.

The Daily Signal reports that in response to the trend of corporations supporting employee abortions, PublicSq. founder and CEO Michael Seifert has announced that his company will offer a $5,000 “baby bonus” to help families.

Seifert said he believes in the importance of strong families for a strong nation. However, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court, he noticed a concerning trend where many companies were publicly advocating for and financially supporting their employees’ abortions.

Seifert told the Daily Signal he was shocked at this practice, considering it both “immoral and egregious” for employers to facilitate the termination of their employees’ children. “But on top of that, it was also a very blatantly obvious move for just more productivity out of their employees. And it was a stifling of [employees’] potential desires to have families,” Seifert said.

While other companies like Target are paying for their employees’ abortions, we at @officialpsq are paying $5,000 to any of our employees who have a baby, or adopt. We’re calling it the “baby bonus”. Strong families make a strong nation. — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) June 14, 2023



In an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Seifert said that, ultimately, a company is only as strong as the families that built it. “And then, for us, we’re a pro-family company. We’re unashamed about that. And we’re actually the largest marketplace in the country of pro-family businesses, so we thought, what better way to express this value that’s core to our beliefs than actually putting some money behind it, putting our money where our mouth is,” he continued.

Seifert said that while companies like Amazon, Airbnb, Target, and Patagonia were offering to pay for their employees’ abortions, “We wanted to sing an opposite tune and say, let’s actually put $5,000 behind any of our employees that were to have a baby, their spouses to have a baby, or they were to adopt, and this would be $5,000 after tax.”

PublicSq. is an online shopping platform that aims to provide consumers with a unique shopping experience rooted in shared values. The platform has attracted a growing community of over 40,000 businesses and 500,000 shoppers.

The company’s mission goes beyond just supporting small businesses.

The heart of PublicSq. is a commitment to promoting values such as freedom, family, and the Constitution. To be approved for the platform, businesses must pledge to respect PublicSq.’s “pro-America” values — and promise not to “spend time, money, or resources antagonistically against those values.”

Through PublicSq., users can discover a wide range of businesses, from local establishments in their community to national brands. The platform covers various categories, such as banking, beauty, jewelry, and more.

PublicSq.’s commitment to pro-life and pro-family values is the real definition of compassion and “choice.” The bonus offered by the company doesn’t just give families a little extra money toward the expenses of having a child, it sends them a message that they have the choice to have children without fear of losing their income or their jobs.

So-called “woke” companies send the opposite message, actually stripping choice from their employees by offering them abortions which are self-serving and cost-effective to the company when they factor in the loss of productivity they would incur if they encouraged their employees to have as many children as they want.

Abortion coverage is not a “choice.” It’s an ultimatum.

In 2018, Allyson Felix decided to start a family, but Nike paid her 70% less because she gave birth. Allyson rejected Nike and started a fund to help other athletes pressured to have abortions. Now she just won her 10th Olympic medal! CONGRATS!https://t.co/FoYPmaBzpF pic.twitter.com/yWar6NaUoT — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 6, 2021

Seifert’s bold move pushes back against the abortion industry, which receives support and financing from powerful entities, multinational corporations and Big Tech for their own gain.

It is vital for conservatives to support companies with pro-life, pro-family, and pro-America values, putting, as Seifert called it, “our money where our mouth is.”

Conservatives need to make shopping an act of intentional living, ensuring that our hard-earned money is going toward businesses that share our worldview, promoting a culture that celebrates life, family, and the core tenets of our faith while actively shaping a better world through our purchasing decisions.

I have no vested interest in PublicSq., but it looks like a good place to start.

