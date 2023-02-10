Five years after she was kicked off her own show because of a tweet, Roseanne Barr has come back to TV with a vengeance in a new comedy special that is sure to upset the left.

In 2018, Barr was fired by ABC and the popular reboot of her sitcom, “Roseanne,” was canceled in response to a tweet about Valerie Jarrett, who was an aide to former President Barack Obama.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” the comedian tweeted.

Barr immediately came under fire for her attempt at humor and soon issued an apology.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” the comedian said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

But the damage was done.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, announced.

A few months later, ABC relaunched “Roseanne” without Roseanne under the name “The Conners”— and Barr became persona non grata in Hollywood.

In September, however, it was announced that she would be returning to TV with a new stand-up comedy special on the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation.

That special — “Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!” — is due to premiere Monday on Fox Nation, with jokes about “Hillary donors” and the “baby blood-drinking Democrat committee” that are sure to make the left’s blood boil,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

In an interview with the Times, Barr described how horrible the experience of being canceled by Hollywood was. “I felt like the devil himself was coming against me to try to tear me apart, to punish me for believing in God,” she said.

The comedian also likened the experience to a “witch-burning.”

But now, Barr is rejoicing that she is finally able to come back to stand-up comedy, and she sees her new show as a way to get back at the woke elites who canceled her.

“I’m so happy that this is the most offensive in my stand-up that I’ve ever had the balls to be,” she said.

She also said she was specifically targeted for her political beliefs. “They didn’t do it to anyone else in Hollywood, although they always throw in Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. Well, Louis C.K. did lose everything, but he committed an actual [offense],” Barr said, referring to his sexual misconduct.

Chappelle was targeted by the left after he made fun of the transgender agenda in his Netflix comedy special.

Other celebrities have faced “cancellation” over their views.

Candice Cameron Bure, the star of “Full House” and “Fuller House,” has been targeted and slandered by the left for publicly expressing her Christian beliefs.

Actress Gina Carano was dropped from the Disney “Star Wars” spinoff show “The Mandalorian” following a 2021 social media post that referenced the Holocaust to make the point that political demonization can lead to greater evils.

Even former leftist darlings are not safe from the mob. For instance, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who had formerly been a faithful parrot of leftist talking points, has found herself in trouble in recent years over her rejection of transgender orthodoxy.

Thankfully, not all of these stories end in sadness and tragedy. There are still those who are willing to listen and give a voice to celebrities who don’t go along with the woke agenda.

Roseanne Barr was humbled and humiliated, but now she’s coming back strong to take on the left.

