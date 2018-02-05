Conservative Radio Host Slams Never-Trumper Bill Kristol’s ‘Totally Naive’ Attitude Toward FBI

Editor at large of The Weekly Standard Bill Kristol was taken to task by CNN’s Ben Ferguson for being “totally naive” about corruption within the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Kristol tried calling out Ferguson for disparaging the FBI and Ferguson immediately flipped the script.

“Just think what Ben is saying. He’s doing his best to defend the president. He is saying the FBI is an entirely corrupt organization,” Kristol said Monday on CNN’s “New Day.”

“That’s not what I said at all,” Ferguson interrupted.

“Let me finish the sentence Ben,” Kristol barked back. “Ben let me finish the sentence! He just implied, oh that’s maybe why they found (the FBI texts), because of the pressure. You’re implying that the FBI purposely lost the texts and found them because of political pressure.”

“That’s not what I said. Bill let me be clear,” Ferguson replied.

“Then say it! Say it! Say it!” Kristol yelled back.

“I come from a law enforcement family. My father is in law enforcement. Here is what I know,” Ferguson explained. “Listen clearly because you’re putting words in my mouth of things I never ever said. So listen to me. My father is in law enforcement.”

He continued: “The majority of people at the FBI, the majority of the people at Department of Justice I think do a good job. It is also incredibly naive to assume after seeing the words of people at the FBI in their own text messages and at the Department of Justice that everyone is perfect and there isn’t a bias there by some. Key word, some people, some people can be biased against the president.”

“It’s not un-American or it’s not insane for me to ask questions about the intent of individuals who are going after the president,” he added.

Kristol then accused Ferguson of deliberately avoiding the question.

“The asking questions dodge, it is obviously a dodge,” Kristol said.

“It’s not a dodge, It’s being honest,” Ferguson concluded.

The conversation continued with Ferguson adding that FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page deserved to be canned after it was discovered they had exchanged multiple text messages with each other revealing a strong bias against President Donald Trump.

Kristol then scolded Ferguson for what he claimed was “slander” against the two FBI agents whose text messages proved objectively an anti-Trump bias.

“You don’t actually know that,” Kristol said. “You shouldn’t slander people that you don’t know all the facts about.”

“It’s not slandering, I looked at their own words,” Ferguson replied.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. It has been lightly edited for formatting purposes.

