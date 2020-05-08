Conservative talk radio host Barry Farber died Wednesday at the age of 90.

“My father Barry Farber, beloved, died this evening, at 6:25 pm. He was home, in bed, and we were all with him. He turned 90 just yesterday. He told me recently that his concept of death was ‘going somewhere I’ve never been before, like Finland or Estonia.’ May God rest his soul,” his daughter, Celia Ingrid Farber, tweeted.

Farber’s career included a bid to be New York’s mayor as well as six decades in radio, according to the New York Daily News.

“I would rather burn out than rust out,” Farber said the night before his 2014 induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame, according to The Hill. “I am one of those who will not retire.”

Many remembered Farber fondly.

The great Barry Farber, father of conservative talk radio and a true gentleman, passed away this evening one day after turning 90. He was a lone, brave voice on the NYC airwaves for decades. With his passing, an era in his industry and in our history closes. pic.twitter.com/kGwScD0nQh — James Higgins (@JamesEHiggins) May 7, 2020

Very saddened to hear of the passing of radio legend Barry Farber. His life is America x 10. Condolences, @CeliaFarber https://t.co/UhHHXeeiS1 — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) May 7, 2020

I was on Barry’s show on Feb 2. He sounded older & spoke slowly. But afterwards I told my team he asked the greatest questions, had interesting insights. He may have slowed but he was still amazing! Glad he did what he loved throughout his life. A good, talented man. RIP — John Dennis was for Congress (@RealJohnDennis) May 7, 2020

According to his National Radio Hall of Fame biography, Farber’s radio career began in the 1950s in New York City with WRCA as a producer.

In 1960, “Barry Farber’s Open Mike” appeared on WINS. Later, he appeared on WOR as an evening and overnight show host for 15 years.

Farber took a break from radio to dabble in politics in 1977.

He offered New Yorkers a conservative alternative to liberal Ed Koch in a campaign that included personalities such as then-incumbent Abe Beame, future Gov. Mario Cuomo and former Rep. Bella Abzug.

Farber returned to the airwaves with WMCA. In 1990, his show reached a national audience through the ABC Radio network.

“The Barry Farber Show” has appeared on CRN Digital Talk Radio and Talk Radio Network since 2008.

In 1991, Farber was honored as “Talk Show Host of The Year” by the National Association of Radio Talk Show Hosts.

In 2012, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the industry magazine Talkers.

“Barry Farber was one of the founding fathers of talk radio whose influential career spanned both the modern and pre-modern eras of the format,” Talkers publisher Michael Harrison said.

“He was among the finest public speakers of his time and a true wordsmith who served as an inspiration for generations of broadcasters who strived to be artists as well as communicators.”

