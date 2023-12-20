Hi, boys and girls! Mind if I groom you?

No, that’s not an exaggeration.

“CoComelon” – the Netflix show aimed at toddlers — wants to expand the minds of the little ones.

Not content with its ongoing stock of nursery rhymes, “CoComelon” has decided our babies need to learn about a family with two daddies.

And let’s have a little boy dance around in a tutu. Why not? After all, we need to inoculate against those evil cultural norms parents might inflict.

Don’t believe me? Take 39 seconds to check out this clip posted on the social media platform X by the account “End Wokeness.”

The new CoComelon Lane on Netflix has a boy in a dress dance for his 2 gay dads CoComelon is the most popular show for babies and toddlers ages 2+ pic.twitter.com/wSYyEZEzMJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 20, 2023

I know. I know. I had the same problem with bad words welling up in my head after watching that.

Thankfully, routine use of those words was something Christ cleansed from my behavior years ago.

And I’m prompted to think of Jesus’ own words in Matthew 18:6 — “But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”

And to think kids have logged more than 600 million hours viewing “CoComelon” in the first half of 2023, according to Insider. If you combined all six of the show’s seasons it would be the fourth most popular program on Netflix .

Initially, it was harmless. But not anymore.

Thankfully, there’s pushback against this nonsense. Commentator Matt Walsh can be depended upon for a good answer. His solution is simple: “Netflix needs the full Bud Light treatment on this.”

Netflix needs the full Bud Light treatment for this https://t.co/dj0IMFULjd — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 20, 2023

At least the Bud Light goofiness is related to a product limited to adults. “CoComelon” is aimed at children. Very little children. Children who are barely beyond babies.

The Western Journal has reached out to Netflix for comment for this article, but did not receive a response as of mid-Wednesday afternoon.

Mary Beth Stuckey is another conservative commentator with solid insights. She wrote in an X post, “Just a matter of time, of course.”

“Can’t have anything natural and edifying,” she continued.

“CoComelon was actually wholesome. The mom and dad were loving to each other. Some songs emphasized traditional gender roles.

“Now we get a boy in a tutu.”

Just a matter of time, of course. Can’t have anything natural and edifying. Cocomelon was actually wholesome. The mom and dad were loving to each other. Some songs emphasized traditional gender roles. Now we get a boy in a tutu. https://t.co/V097CIUszP — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 20, 2023

So, Mom and Dad, you have one more thing to be concerned about – Netflix and its perverse presentations on “CoComelon.”

Beware of the electronic babysitter. Nothing is safe anymore.

After all, they are coming for our children.

