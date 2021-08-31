The border crisis has led to a tremendous increase in drownings among illegal immigrants seeking to cross the Rio Grande in one Mexican border state.

“Since January, 110 migrants drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Coahuila into Texas,” Breitbart reported Tuesday.

“In 2020, authorities documented only 27 cases in Coahuila and 43 for the whole nation.”

The drownings are clearly linked to the year’s increase in illegal border crossings, according to the report.

“The figures point to the ongoing situation this year in Coahuila and West Texas as cartel-linked human smuggling organizations move thousands of Central Americans with relatively little official resistance,” Breitbart added.

“The Del Rio Sector, which includes the regions just north of Coahuila, documented a 1,400 percent increase in rescues compared to 2020.”

A video released earlier in August revealed illegal immigrants moving easily across the southern border from Mexico into the U.S. as Border Patrol agents are reportedly being pulled from the field to assist with paperwork.

“This morning, a group of illegal immigrant runners passed by us and disappeared into a nearby cotton field here in Mission, TX,” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin tweeted from the Rio Grande Valley on Aug. 23.

“There were no Border Patrol agents around. Many agents in the RGV have been pulled from field patrol to help w/ processing & paperwork,” he added.

NEW: This morning, a group of illegal immigrant runners passed by us and disappeared into a nearby cotton field here in Mission, TX. There were no Border Patrol agents around. Many agents in the RGV have been pulled from field patrol to help w/ processing & paperwork. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/qm3JfCrt6s — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 23, 2021

Melugin also retweeted his interview on Monday on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on the issue.

“Border Patrol agents at the Del Rio Sector are overwhelmed by high numbers of migrants. The 245 miles is only patrolled by 12 agents.@BillFOXLA is covering the story in Mission, Texas with wild video from just this morning,” a tweet from the program’s account read.

Border Patrol agents at the Del Rio Sector are overwhelmed by high numbers of migrants. The 245 miles is only patrolled by 12 agents.@BillFOXLA is covering the story in Mission, Texas with wild video from just this morning.@dagenmcdowell @MariaBartiromo @FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/x6yyIURVVI — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) August 23, 2021

Melugin commented, “We had a group of runners come zipping across right in front of us. It was a group of maybe six to 10 illegal immigrants who very clearly did not want to be caught by law enforcement.”

“They ran right in front of us,” he added. “They took off into a cotton field right by us and disappeared. There were no Border Patrol agents anywhere near us.”

“The number of migrants detained along the Mexico border crossed a new threshold last month, exceeding 200,000 for the first time in 21 years, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection enforcement data released Thursday,” The Washington Post reported earlier this month.

“Among the 212,672 migrants taken into U.S. custody in July were 82,966 family members and 18,962 unaccompanied teenagers and children — an all-time high.”

