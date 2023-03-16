Parler Share
News

Convicted Child Rapist Sentenced to Chemical Castration

 By Jack Davis  March 16, 2023 at 1:54pm
Parler Share

A Louisiana man has been ordered to undergo chemical castration at the end of a lengthy prison sentence for raping an individual younger than the age of 13.

Ryan Clark, 34, was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison. For the first 25 years, he will not be eligible for parole, according to WBRZ-TV.

Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Clark pleaded guilty to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile under 13, and sexual battery on March 1 and was sentenced Tuesday, according to WVUE-TV.

Other conditions of the sentence are that when released, Clark must register as a sex offender for life and forfeit parental rights to any and all children.

Clark was previously convicted of misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile for inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to WAFB-TV.

Trending:
'National Disgrace': Jimmy Kimmel Blasted for How He Treated Nobel Peace Prize Winner at Oscars

In that case, he served 128 days in jail.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed about allegations against Clark in July 2020, according to The Advocate.

At that time, a person in whom the victim had confided said that indecent behavior between Clark and a minor had been in existence for more than a year.

Should chemical castration be the norm for convicted child rapists?

The minor was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Hammond, Louisiana, and told investigators what had taken place. Officials did not share details of the allegations against Clark.

According to WVUE, chemical castration involves injections of medroxyprogesterone acetate — a drug made to reduce testosterone levels. The procedure has been legal in Louisiana since 2008.

Injections are given at least a week before an inmate leaves prison.

New Mexico is considering a law to allow chemical castration, according to KRQE-TV.

Related:
Lindsay Lohan Announces Life-Changing News, And Her Father Is So Proud: 'Blessed'

The New Mexico bill would require a sex offender who wants to be paroled to agree to take the chemicals beginning a month before release and as long post-release as a court requires.

As proposed, offenders would pay for the treatment.

“There’s no cure for pedophiles. There’s no treatment plan. I wanted to make a condition of release for pedophiles that they have to have this,”said Republican New Mexico state Rep. Stefani Lord, a sponsor of the legislation.

“They call it chemical castration, that’s basically Depo-Provera [a hormonal contraceptive] injections. So, they can be released, but they have to have those injections the whole time that they’re out. I’d like to do everything I can do to make sure that we’re trying to save our children and keep them safe,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Convicted Child Rapist Sentenced to Chemical Castration
UFC Star Conor McGregor Gives Incredible Gift to America's First Responders Live on Fox News
Pentagon Releases Dramatic Footage of Russian Fighter Jet Downing US Aircraft - This Looks Intentional
Cop Pinned by Metal Gate in Bizarre Accident, Dies and Is Revived 3 Times: 'Truly a Miracle'
Govt Officials Concealed Pharmacies Were Selling Fentanyl-Laced Medications to Americans - Report
See more...

Conversation