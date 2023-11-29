Convicted Prostitute Caught Serving on School Committee to Set Sex Education Standards

A woman who was previously convicted of engaging in prostitution has been let go by a Texas school district after her past — and present — were uncovered by administrators.

According to a report, not only was the convicted prostitute tasked with helping to create sex education curriculum as a parental advisor but she was marketing herself as an online escort at the time she was let go.

KDFW-TV reported the Godley Independent School District made the decision to terminate 38-year-old Ashley Ketcherside from a number of committees.

One of those was the school’s advisory committee in which parents of children in the district help decide what is appropriate to teach children regarding sex in schools.

A convicted prostitute — advertising as a current escort — was serving on a council to recommend “human sexuality instruction” within @GodleyISD. The district says it ran a background check on Ashley Ketcherside — who held multiple committee/volunteer roles. More on @FOX4 at 9. pic.twitter.com/Rh8rh7EU6F — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 27, 2023

KDFW reported Ketcherside began attending meetings at the beginning do the school year after her family moved into Godley, a small city just southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Ketcherside reported sat on the sexual education committee as well as the district’s Community Engagement Committee and Parent Teacher Organization.

She was also part of the Godley Athletic Booster Club and the leader of a local cheerleading group.

According to the report, Ketcherside was discovered when other parents around her found her claims of owning numerous businesses peculiar.

One parent did some digging and found she had twice been convicted of prostitution —

once in 2012 and again in 2016.

A further search allegedly unearthed an email address for the 38-year-old.

When searched, that email address led to an active escort page for the woman.

One district official expressed shock at the find.

Godley ISD School Board trustee Kayla Lain told KDFW, ”We had no idea what was going on in her personal life. She was always very friendly and personable.”

According to the outlet, Ketcherside allegedly used the pseudonym “Lola Brea” on an escort site and was active on it within the past month.

A records search reveals one of her email addresses matches the same email address on escort sites for a “Lola Brea.” Court documents obtained by @FOX4 reveal Ashley Ketcherside — maiden name Villalobos — is “also known as Lola Brea.” Prostitution convictions in 2012, 2016. pic.twitter.com/nOIjs6tlPW — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 27, 2023

She also allegedly has reviews from clients that date back a decade.

School district officials said the woman’s criminal past fell through the cracks in regard to a background check that was conducted on her when she became active at the school.

Numerous district parents expressed their frustration over the situation.

Police in Godley are not investigating Ketcherside for any alleged crimes.

