Watch: Security Guard Films as Cop Begs for Help During Dangerous Arrest

A Houston police officer asked a woman in a security guard uniform to help him arrest an unruly suspect in a gas station, but the woman chose to record the arrest on her phone rather than help the police officer.

The officer was attempting to arrest 17-year-old Davon Shavelle Miller who he had pulled over because he was driving a car connected to an aggravated robbery and shooting, according to the Houston Police Department.

Miller got out of the car and tried to flee the scene before the officer chased him down and tackled him.

“Stop grabbing my cuffs,” the officer can be heard saying as he sits on top of Miller.

A nearby woman repeatedly screams “stop resisting” and “it’s not worth your life” to the young boy as the officer attempts to keep his arms down.

“He’s trying to kill me!” Miller yells.

“No he is not, stop resisting,” she repeats.

An unidentified man was attempting to help the officer when another woman emerges from her car dressed in a security guard uniform, holding her phone out and appearing to record the situation.

“Stop f—ing filming and help me!” A dangerous arrest near the Greenspoint area on Monday was caught on camera. https://t.co/nYEC1QIdO3 #kprc2 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/iYALKfWv6a — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) August 21, 2018

The situation escalated when Miller appeared to reach for the officer’s gun at his hip, which he then denies, yelling, “I didn’t grab his gun.”

The woman dressed in a security guard uniform is circling the arrest, still recording, when the officer yells, “Help me! Stop f—ing recording and help me!”

“This guy is absolutely a threat. He had a pistol in his car that his girlfriend actually wrapped in a towel and threw it in the bushes while our officer (was) fighting with him,” Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, told KPRC.

Miller subsequently has been charged with felony disarming a police officer for attempting to take the officer’s gun, Gamaldi said.

