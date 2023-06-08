A Las Vegas family claims to have experienced a close encounter of the third kind moments after an object streaked across the sky above their neighborhood.

Recordings from a May 1 early-morning 911 call obtained by KLAS-TV feature a caller claiming he had seen an extraterrestrial being in his backyard with his own eyes.

The trajectory of a flying object can be seen in police body camera footage captured at about 11:50 p.m. on April 30, some 40 minutes before the alleged backyard event.

The phenomenon in the night sky was visible from as far away as Utah and California, according to the American Meteor Society.

VEGAS UFO — Family claims something crashed in their backyard, prompting them to call 911 about “non-human” beings that were 8-10 feet tall. Several people saw an object fall from the sky and police took the matter seriously. pic.twitter.com/SymvcW3uKK — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 8, 2023

A male caller described seeing a UFO and a non-human being in his backyard the same night.

“There’s like an 8-foot person beside it, and another one is inside, and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there.”

“I swear to God this is not a joke,” the caller said of a 911 call that would’ve left dispatchers wondering if they’re being pranked.

“They’re shiny eyes and they’re not human. They’re 100% not human.”

A supposed witness of the being later told arriving officers he saw something that “was like a big creature.”

The nature of the emergency call was enough to scare a Las Vegas Metro police officer responding to the call.

“I’m so nervous right now,” an officer is heard saying on body camera footage as he got ready to drive to the house.

“I have butterflies, bro. I literally thought it was a shooting star, and these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

When officers arrived at the house, one of them asked a witness: “What did you see?”

“It was like a big creature,” the witness said, per KLAS.

“A big creature?” the officer asked.

“Yeah, more than 10 feet tall,” the witness said.

Parts of the bodycam footage of the police call are blacked out due to the Las Vegas Metro Police’s privacy policy.

Some Twitter users were skeptical of the 911 caller’s claims, questioning why no photo evidence of the non-human beings was captured.

Interesting that the aliens landed in the backyard of the one person on planet earth who doesn’t have a camera phone — Odin’s Lament (@odinslament) June 8, 2023

Las Vegas police have since closed the active investigation into the bizarre report, according to KLAS.

