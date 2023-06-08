Share
News

Cop's Bodycam Catches Streak Across Night Sky, Then Disturbing 911 Call Comes In

 By Richard Moorhead  June 8, 2023 at 4:05pm
Share

A Las Vegas family claims to have experienced a close encounter of the third kind moments after an object streaked across the sky above their neighborhood.

Recordings from a May 1 early-morning 911 call obtained by KLAS-TV feature a caller claiming he had seen an extraterrestrial being in his backyard with his own eyes.

The trajectory of a flying object can be seen in police body camera footage captured at about 11:50 p.m. on April 30, some 40 minutes before the alleged backyard event.

The phenomenon in the night sky was visible from as far away as Utah and California, according to the American Meteor Society.

Trending:
Chris Christie Launches Presidential Campaign - And He Already Has Humiliating News

A male caller described seeing a UFO and a non-human being in his backyard the same night.

“There’s like an 8-foot person beside it, and another one is inside, and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there.”

“I swear to God this is not a joke,” the caller said of a 911 call that would’ve left dispatchers wondering if they’re being pranked.

Do you think aliens are real?

“They’re shiny eyes and they’re not human. They’re 100% not human.”

A supposed witness of the being later told arriving officers he saw something that “was like a big creature.”

The nature of the emergency call was enough to scare a Las Vegas Metro police officer responding to the call.

“I’m so nervous right now,” an officer is heard saying on body camera footage as he got ready to drive to the house.

“I have butterflies, bro. I literally thought it was a shooting star, and these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

Related:
Coroner Confirms Cause of Death for 20-Year-Old College Football Player

When officers arrived at the house, one of them asked a witness: “What did you see?”

“It was like a big creature,” the witness said, per KLAS.

“A big creature?” the officer asked.

“Yeah, more than 10 feet tall,” the witness said.

Parts of the bodycam footage of the police call are blacked out due to the Las Vegas Metro Police’s privacy policy.

Some Twitter users were skeptical of the 911 caller’s claims, questioning why no photo evidence of the non-human beings was captured.

Las Vegas police have since closed the active investigation into the bizarre report, according to KLAS.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Cop's Bodycam Catches Streak Across Night Sky, Then Disturbing 911 Call Comes In
Report: White House Chief of Staff Quietly Calling Cabinet Members with Request Aimed at Helping Biden's Campaign
Trump Scores Endorsements from 50 Lawmakers in One Day: 'Fought for Conservative Republican Principles'
Parkland Massacre 'Coward' Deputy Finally Faces Trial, Whopping Max Prison Sentence if Found Guilty
New Video Absolutely Destroys Left's Narrative That DeSantis Kidnapped Illegal Immigrants
See more...

Conversation