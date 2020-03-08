Cops: Burglary Suspect's Decision To Break into Gun Owner's Home Was Last He Ever Made

An alleged home invader, once inside his target domicile, was introduced to the homeowner’s gun. It was a short introduction. It would also be the last introduction Corey Patton II would ever have.

According to WAGA-TV, the purported burglar was killed after he broke into a Milton, Georgia, home.

About 8:40 p.m. Feb. 29, police received a call from a homeowner who said a man was attempting a burglary.

However, before the police officers could get there, Patton had allegedly forced his way in through the front door.

Police say that the homeowner fired his handgun a number of times at Patton, ending up hitting him in the torso.

Law enforcement eventually got to the scene, as did medics. Patton, a 23-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, was transported to WellStar North Fulton Hospital, according to WXIA-TV.

He was pronounced dead there.

Police say there are no other suspects in the case.

As for the homeowner, there’s no word on charges. Officials are still investigating the case and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will make the final decision.

Little is known about Patton. A rugby website says he was a “promising” amateur player with the Atlanta Rhinos of the USA Rugby League.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart we share this news Monday morning that we have lost a true teammate, friend and brother from our Rhinos ranks. Corey Patton Jr. passed away early Sunday morning and he will be greatly missed. Another life gone too early,” the Rhinos said in a statement.

“He was instrumental in bring[ing] the Championship home to Atlanta in 2017 and had a stellar season last year down under with the Bombala Blue Heelers.

“Please keep your thoughts with his family as they try to process this tragedy. Much Love Corey from your Rhinos family!”

One does understand the impulse his teammates must have in this situation — but they did realize he was killed in an alleged home invasion, right?

If the facts are as they’ve been laid out, we don’t know what would have happened if the homeowner wasn’t adequately protected in the Second Amendment department. I understand the man might be missed by his former teammates, but a more muted statement may have been called for under the circumstances. It’s also worth noting the crime he was allegedly committing isn’t even mentioned.

Beyond this, if the facts of the case are indeed how they’ve been reported, the case underscores how important the Second Amendment is for home protection.

The standard answer liberals give when you lay out a scenario like the one that played out in Milton, Georgia, is to wait for the police. They’re the ones who know how to handle guns.

And what happened last Saturday? The police couldn’t get there in time to prevent the intruder from entering the house, apparently. What do you do in that situation? Acquiesce to all of a criminal’s demands?

And what happens if the police arrive in the middle of the home invasion? Do you have a hostage situation?

When the police are minutes away and seconds matter, that’s where law-abiding firearm ownership becomes so critical.

It’ll take more time for us to figure out exactly what happened inside the home at the 12000 block of New Providence Road in Milton, Georgia, last Saturday night.

What we know for sure, however, is that in cases where seconds matter, there’s no better protection than a firearm — in your hands, not those of local constabulary.

