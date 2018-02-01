The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

Coroner Defies Judge’s Order to Release Las Vegas Shooter’s Autopsy Results

By Richard Pollock
February 1, 2018 at 7:23am

Print

Clark County Nevada Coroner John Fudenberg is defying a court order to release the full autopsy report of Stephen Paddock, the shooter who caused the deadliest mass murder in the nation, killing 58 and wounding more than 500 people at a concert in Las Vegas.

District Court Judge Timothy Williams ordered the coroner Tuesday to immediately release the autopsy.

Fudenberg is conferring with others in his office, and no date had been given for his compliance with the judge’s order, the coroner’s office told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The office also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which sued for the autopsy report, they wouldn’t release Paddock’s autopsy report until it was “finalized.”

“The coroner’s office has fought to keep autopsy reports confidential,” according to the the Review-Journal.

TRENDING: CNN Analyst Compares Trump to Nazis, Then Old Tweets Re-Surface

A judge ordered the coroner Jan. 11 to pay about $32,000 in legal costs to the newspaper for refusing to release public records to the newspaper.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released an interim report Jan. 8 on the shooting.

The report gave only scant information about the autopsy and did not release either the autopsy or a toxicology report on Paddock.

“Preliminarily, the injuries noted were on the posterior of both calves and a gunshot wound to the upper palette inside the decedent’s mouth with obvious damage to the upper teeth,” the department stated.

Do you think the coroner should release the autopsy results?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The cause of Paddock’s death was an internal gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a suicide,” the report concluded.

“What’s glaring are the missing details on the autopsy,” said Wayne Black, a 40-year veteran law enforcement and private security expert, in an interview with TheDCNF.

“This is probably one of the most significant medical examiner’s investigations of the year,” he said.

“The shooter’s body was cremated Dec. 21. How can the autopsy report not be ‘finalized’ when the body was cremated more than five weeks ago?” Review-Journal Editor in Chief Keith Moyer publicly stated.

RELATED: Police Unearth Gruesome Secret in Flower Pots During Search of Mall Santa’s Home

“The law is squarely on the side of the public’s right to open government.”

The Review-Journal has obtained documents showing Las Vegas authorities were pursing a “second person of interest” in the shooting.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: 2017 Las Vegas shooting, Court, death, Las Vegas, police, shooting

By: Richard Pollock on February 1, 2018 at 7:23am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jonathan Pincus

Black Writer: Black Caucus’ Behavior During SOTU Shows They Are ‘Slaves’ to Democratic Party

Joe Setyon

Barack_Obama,_Donald_Trump

Here’s How Many Times Trump Said ‘I’ in His First SOTU Address… Compare That with Obama’s

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, Frank Luntz

Pollster Frank Luntz After Watching SOTU: ‘Tonight, I Owe Donald Trump an Apology’

Jason Hopkins

Melania Trump Responds After Rumors of Marital Problems Surface

Henry Rodgers

State of the union democrat protesters

Here Are the Members of Congress Skipping Trump’s First State of the Union Address

Joe Setyon

Donald_Trump_

While Walking Out After SOTU, Hot Mic Captures Trump Revealing Plans for Blockbuster FISA Memo

The White House

These Are The 15 Guests Donald Trump Is Bringing with Him to The State of the Union

Randy DeSoto

Luis Gutiérrez Goes Off on ‘Racist’ Trump After Walking out of President’s First SOTU Address

Recently Posted