SECTIONS
News
Print

Cory Booker Claims He's on 'Path to Victory' Despite Not Making Debate Cut

Cory BookerAndy Abeyta / The Gazette via APDemocratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during the Teamsters Presidential Candidate Forum at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette via AP)

By AP Reports
Published December 12, 2019 at 1:53pm
Print

Cory Booker will remain in the Democratic presidential race even though he does not expect to qualify for next week’s primary debate, he announced Thursday.

Booker said a burst of fundraising support has given him the resources he needs to continue his bid.

“Thanks to the outpouring of support over the past few weeks, we know there’s a path to victory, and we no longer need the debate stage to get there,” Booker tweeted.

TRENDING: AOC Ignorantly Tells Poor That Instead of a Handout, Entitlement Money Was Created by Them in First Place

While Booker has hit the grassroots fundraising threshold to qualify for the December primary debate, his campaign acknowledged it doesn’t expect him to meet the polling threshold.

He would need to draw 4 percent support in four qualifying polls by midnight Thursday, and he currently has none.

Booker also tweeted that he was “in this to win it,” not just “sticking around for vanity or ego.”

On a call with reporters, Booker campaign manager Addisu Demissie said the campaign would “probably” post their best fundraising quarter since the New Jersey senator launched his bid.

Demissie was citing in part a $3 million surge the candidate has seen since the November debate.

Demissie said the campaign will use part of that money to launch a half-million-dollar television and digital ad buy.

Do you think Cory Booker can win the Democratic nomination?

Instead of attending the debate, Booker will campaign in Nevada and Iowa next week.

RELATED: Barely Coherent Pelosi Fails To Make Sense While Answering Impeachment Question: 'I'm Not a Lawyer'

The debate will be held next Thursday in Los Angeles, co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

Seven candidates have qualified for the debate: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, billionaire environmental and progressive advocate Tom Steyer, and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California dropped out of the presidential race last week despite having already qualified for the debate.

“We’re in this thing, and we’ll fight to the last breath,” Demissie vowed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Cory Booker Claims He's on 'Path to Victory' Despite Not Making Debate Cut
Buyers Who Dropped $120K on Viral Banana Art Confident It 'Will Become an Iconic Historical Object'
FCC Votes To Create 3-Digit Suicide Hotline Number
Supreme Court Appears Divided Along Ideological Lines Over Death Sentence Case
What You Need To Know About the Four Heisman Trophy Candidates: Burrow, Fields, Hurts, Young
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×