Cory Booker Claims He's on 'Path to Victory' Despite Not Making Debate Cut

Cory Booker will remain in the Democratic presidential race even though he does not expect to qualify for next week’s primary debate, he announced Thursday.

Booker said a burst of fundraising support has given him the resources he needs to continue his bid.

“Thanks to the outpouring of support over the past few weeks, we know there’s a path to victory, and we no longer need the debate stage to get there,” Booker tweeted.

Today is the deadline for the DNC’s December debate qualifying threshold—and while I may not be on the debate stage next Thursday, thanks to the outpouring of support over the past few weeks, we know there’s a path to victory, and we no longer need the debate stage to get there. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 12, 2019

TRENDING: AOC Ignorantly Tells Poor That Instead of a Handout, Entitlement Money Was Created by Them in First Place

While Booker has hit the grassroots fundraising threshold to qualify for the December primary debate, his campaign acknowledged it doesn’t expect him to meet the polling threshold.

He would need to draw 4 percent support in four qualifying polls by midnight Thursday, and he currently has none.

I’m not sticking around for vanity or ego—I’m in this to win it because I believe I’m the best candidate to beat Donald Trump and lead this country to higher ground. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 12, 2019

Booker also tweeted that he was “in this to win it,” not just “sticking around for vanity or ego.”

On a call with reporters, Booker campaign manager Addisu Demissie said the campaign would “probably” post their best fundraising quarter since the New Jersey senator launched his bid.

Demissie was citing in part a $3 million surge the candidate has seen since the November debate.

Demissie said the campaign will use part of that money to launch a half-million-dollar television and digital ad buy.

Do you think Cory Booker can win the Democratic nomination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (17 Votes)

Instead of attending the debate, Booker will campaign in Nevada and Iowa next week.

RELATED: Barely Coherent Pelosi Fails To Make Sense While Answering Impeachment Question: 'I'm Not a Lawyer'

The debate will be held next Thursday in Los Angeles, co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

Seven candidates have qualified for the debate: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, billionaire environmental and progressive advocate Tom Steyer, and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California dropped out of the presidential race last week despite having already qualified for the debate.

“We’re in this thing, and we’ll fight to the last breath,” Demissie vowed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.