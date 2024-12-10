Former GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz announced on Tuesday that he will be hosting a new program on One America News television network.

In a news release, OAN said, “The Matt Gaetz Show” will air weekdays at 9 p.m. ET starting in January.

“Matt Gaetz has earned a reputation as a relentless champion of conservative values, taking on entrenched Washington bureaucrats and exposing government overreach,” the network stated.

“While serving on key committees including the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, Gaetz was a leading voice in defending President Donald Trump and advocating for an unapologetic America-first agenda. His knack for connecting with grassroots Americans and shaking up the status quo makes him a dynamic and timely addition to OAN’s team.”

Gaetz said in a statement, “OAN is blazing a trail in media, embracing not just traditional news but the platforms where Americans are going — streaming, apps, podcasts, and social media. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join OAN’s forward-thinking team and be part of this revolutionary expansion.”

I am so excited to be part of the One America News family! https://t.co/J2x3eDZhWm — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) December 10, 2024

In addition to his television program, Gaetz will also be part of a weekly podcast with Dan Ball, OAN’s host of “Real America with Dan Ball.”

Ball said regarding the former congressman’s new position, “We’ve been big fans of Matt Gaetz from day one. We admire his leadership and authenticity, and we’re confident he’ll really connect with our viewers. It’s an exciting partnership that’s going to take OAN to the next level.”

Will you watch "The Matt Gaetz Show"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Charles Herring, president of OAN, concurred, saying, “Matt is a remarkable talent and a principled leader. His insider access to America’s top policymakers and unwavering dedication to America-first values will bring unparalleled insight and exclusive content to OAN viewers.”

Last month, Gaetz withdrew his name from the attorney general confirmation process after it appeared doubtful that he could garner the support that he needed in the Senate to be approved.

He told Real America’s Voice host Charlie Kirk at the time, “I was dealing with a politically motivated body. They didn’t like me because of what I did to Kevin McCarthy.” Gaetz spearheaded the effort to have McCarthy removed as speaker in the fall of 2023.

“And they had an ax to grind. So that was going to serve as at least enough of a basis to delay my confirmation as attorney general,” Gaetz added.

The America First firebrand also revealed to Kirk that he will not be seeking to return to the House to serve in the next Congress in January. When Gaetz resigned his seat, it was from the current 118th Congress.

JUST IN: Matt Gaetz tells Charlie Kirk that he does *not* intend on joining the 119th Congress, hints he has other plans “from a new perch.” The statement comes after Gaetz withdrew his name from the AG nomination. “I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from… pic.twitter.com/CU7ipJvSWl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 22, 2024

“I’m still going to be in the fight,” Gaetz said, “but it’s going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress.”

So it has now been revealed that the new perch will be at OAN.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.