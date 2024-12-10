Share
News
Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks at a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Coachella, California, on Oct. 12.
Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks at a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Coachella, California, on Oct. 12. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

'I Couldn't Be More Thrilled': Matt Gaetz Announces He's Beginning a Brand New Career

 By Randy DeSoto  December 10, 2024 at 1:30pm
Share

Former GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz announced on Tuesday that he will be hosting a new program on One America News television network.

In a news release, OAN said, “The Matt Gaetz Show” will air weekdays at 9 p.m. ET starting in January.

“Matt Gaetz has earned a reputation as a relentless champion of conservative values, taking on entrenched Washington bureaucrats and exposing government overreach,” the network stated.

“While serving on key committees including the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, Gaetz was a leading voice in defending President Donald Trump and advocating for an unapologetic America-first agenda. His knack for connecting with grassroots Americans and shaking up the status quo makes him a dynamic and timely addition to OAN’s team.”

Gaetz said in a statement, “OAN is blazing a trail in media, embracing not just traditional news but the platforms where Americans are going — streaming, apps, podcasts, and social media. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join OAN’s forward-thinking team and be part of this revolutionary expansion.”

In addition to his television program, Gaetz will also be part of a weekly podcast with Dan Ball, OAN’s host of “Real America with Dan Ball.”

Ball said regarding the former congressman’s new position, “We’ve been big fans of Matt Gaetz from day one. We admire his leadership and authenticity, and we’re confident he’ll really connect with our viewers. It’s an exciting partnership that’s going to take OAN to the next level.”

Will you watch "The Matt Gaetz Show"?

Charles Herring, president of OAN, concurred, saying, “Matt is a remarkable talent and a principled leader. His insider access to America’s top policymakers and unwavering dedication to America-first values will bring unparalleled insight and exclusive content to OAN viewers.”

Last month, Gaetz withdrew his name from the attorney general confirmation process after it appeared doubtful that he could garner the support that he needed in the Senate to be approved.

He told Real America’s Voice host Charlie Kirk at the time, “I was dealing with a politically motivated body. They didn’t like me because of what I did to Kevin McCarthy.” Gaetz spearheaded the effort to have McCarthy removed as speaker in the fall of 2023.

“And they had an ax to grind. So that was going to serve as at least enough of a basis to delay my confirmation as attorney general,” Gaetz added.

The America First firebrand also revealed to Kirk that he will not be seeking to return to the House to serve in the next Congress in January. When Gaetz resigned his seat, it was from the current 118th Congress.

Related:
'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Reads Rare Double Legal Note Through Gritted Teeth

“I’m still going to be in the fight,” Gaetz said, “but it’s going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress.”

So it has now been revealed that the new perch will be at OAN.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'I Couldn't Be More Thrilled': Matt Gaetz Announces He's Beginning a Brand New Career
Longtime CNN Anchor Announces She's Quitting the Network as She Concludes Broadcast
Turley Shows How Those Who Receive Preemptive Pardons from Biden Could Still Face Prosecution
Breaking: Joni Ernst Announces Game-Changing Decision on Pete Hegseth
Watch: Daniel Penny Speaks Out as He Celebrates Acquittal
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation