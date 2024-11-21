Share
News
Then-Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17.
Then-Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Matt Gaetz Will Not Be Trump's Next Attorney General After Former Representative Makes Stunning Decision

 By Jack Davis  November 21, 2024 at 11:28am
Share

Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his name from consideration to become attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump last week created a furor by saying he would nominate Gaetz to the post, which requires Senate confirmation.

Gaetz not only brought a brash style to Washington that alienated many legislators of both parties, but he had also been the subject of two investigations.

The House Ethics Committee and the Justice Department looked into claims of drug use and sexual misconduct. The Justice Department dropped the case. Information gathered by the House panel was expected to emerge during his confirmation process.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback — and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said in a post on X.

“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1,” he wrote.

“I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America,” Gaetz wrote.

Would Gaetz have made a good AG?

It is unclear what Gaetz will do next. He resigned his seat in Congress the day that Trump tapped him to be attorney general.

Protocol for filling the seat allows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make the selection.

Gaetz could also serve in the Trump administration in a post that does not require Senate confirmation.

Related:
Push to Release Matt Gaetz Ethics Report Implodes in the House

Trump issued a statement on Truth Social after Gaetz announced he was stepping aside.

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect,” Trump wrote.

“Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!” Trump wrote.

On Tuesday, during a visit to a SpaceX test, Trump indicated he was not willing to abandon Gaetz despite the objections being raised by Congress.

A report in The Hill suggested that Gaetz feared he would not be confirmed. Although the Republicans will have a Senate majority in the next Congress, four defections would have doomed Gaetz’s confirmation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Matt Gaetz Will Not Be Trump's Next Attorney General After Former Representative Makes Stunning Decision
Push to Release Matt Gaetz Ethics Report Implodes in the House
Trump Taps WWE Co-Founder for Cabinet Spot to 'Send Education Back to the States'
Mike Johnson Puts His Foot Down: First Trans Rep. Sarah McBride Reacts After Being Forbidden from Using Women's Bathroom
'Morning Joe' Co-Hosts Quip They 'Could Be Fired' as Comcast Jettisons MSNBC in Spinoff
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation