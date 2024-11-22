Share
News

'They Had an Ax to Grind': Matt Gaetz Speaks Out About Rough Process That Led Him to Withdraw from AG Consideration

 By Randy DeSoto  November 22, 2024 at 1:12pm
Share

Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz revealed Friday some of the reasoning behind his decision to withdraw from the attorney general nomination process, saying some senators “had an ax to grind” against him.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday in a post on Truth Social, “I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect.”

Gaetz began earlier in the week meeting with senators whose approval he would need in order to be confirmed as AG.

“I enjoyed the time on the Hill, frankly, talking with senators, and we had great momentum,” he told Real America’s Voice host Charlie Kirk on Friday.

“While our discussions were going well, I found myself having to do two jobs at one time,” he added. “I had a full-time job explaining to senators that maybe a tweet I sent about them was rash and not reflective of how I would serve as attorney general.

“And at the same time, I was having to build out the Department of Justice with the right human talent, [and] the right policy infrastructure.”

Gaetz recounted that Trump’s new pick to head the DOJ, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, will not have the same distractions.

“It won’t take the same long process” to get her confirmed, the former congressman argued.

Do you like Matt Gaetz?

Gaetz who led the effort to have former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed in 2023 had created animosity on Capitol Hill toward himself.

“I was dealing with a politically motivated body. They didn’t like me because of what I did to Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz said, according to CNN. “And they had an ax to grind. So that was going to serve as at least enough of a basis to delay my confirmation as attorney general.”

The America First firebrand also revealed to Kirk that he will not be seeking to return to the House to serve in the next Congress in January. When Gaetz resigned his seat, it was from the current 118th Congress.

“I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” he said.

Related:
Matt Gaetz Will Not Be Trump's Next Attorney General After Former Representative Makes Stunning Decision

“There are a number of fantastic Floridians who stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service. And I’m actually excited to see Northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation,” Gaetz added.

“I’m 42 now, and I’ve got other goals in life that I’m eager to pursue — my wife and my family — and so I’m going to be fighting for President Trump,” he said. “I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have. But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress.”

Prior to his decision to resign, Gaetz had faced the prospect of having a House Ethics report released.

The panel had been investigating allegations that he paid a 17-year-old girl to have sex with him at a party in 2017.

The DOJ had also investigated Gaetz for alleged sex trafficking allegations but ended its probe in 2023 bringing no charges.

He told Kirk the allegations were false and an attempt to smear him, NBC News reported.

“[I]f the things that the House Ethics report [said] were true, I would be under indictment and probably in a prison cell,” Gaetz said. “But of course, they’re false, because when you test them against other records, when you test them against other testimony, it all falls apart very quickly.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'They Had an Ax to Grind': Matt Gaetz Speaks Out About Rough Process That Led Him to Withdraw from AG Consideration
Expert Medical Witness Testifies Subway Marine Daniel Penny 'Did Not Cause Death' of Jordan Neely
Justin Trudeau Vows to Arrest Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu if He Sets Foot on Canadian Soil
Prominent Bible Teacher Points Out 'Red Flags' in Trailer for Netflix's New 'Mary' Movie
First Ratings Report Since Trump Visit Brings Dismal News for 'Morning Joe'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation