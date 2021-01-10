A local musician who was displaced because of the bombing in Nashville on Christmas Day has started 2021 on a much better note, thanks to a country music star’s kindness.

The morning bombing was the worst kind of wake-up call, shaking Buck McCoy from his daily routine as frontman of the area’s widely renowned Buck McCoy Band.

According to Fox News, McCoy was inside his apartment when an explosive-laden RV set off the blast that tore through Second Avenue in downtown Nashville.

While federal authorities indicate that perpetrator Anthony Warner, 63, was the only casualty, numerous nearby residents, such as McCoy, lost a bulk of what they owned in the explosion.

For McCoy, that meant the destruction of the instruments he uses to make a living. But as he pondered how best to rebuild, his story caught country music star Brad Paisley’s attention.

As TMZ reported, Paisley called to offer the musician a new guitar so McCoy could return to doing what he loved as soon as possible.

“Buck, twang on pal,” Paisley wrote on the guitar. “Glad you’re still here – Brad.”

The bombing survivor could barely contain his excitement while unveiling the gift on video.

“Oh my God, look at this! This is so gorgeous,” McCoy said. “Wow, it’s so light. I love it, man. Thank you so much, Brad. This is a dream come true. I really appreciate you sending me this guitar. I will treasure it forever.”

The guitar wasn’t the only item Paisley gave McCoy.

The star also gave him access to unlimited groceries from his nonprofit food pantry, The Store, and urged people to send donations to the bombing victim.

“It’s Nashville. That’s what we do,” Paisley said in a Facebook post promoting the GoFundMe page that McCoy’s friends had set up.

Hey y’all, let’s help Buck.

It’s Nashville. That’s what we do. Posted by Brad Paisley on Saturday, December 26, 2020

The fundraiser has netted over $40,000. (As if anyone needed more proof of the good that people can accomplish when they come together in service of others.)

With more donations coming in each day, generous supporters are making it clear that the power of selfless giving can triumph over any tragedy.

While 2020 was a trying year, this year can be an improvement — as long as people make the conscious effort to value their neighbors’ needs.

