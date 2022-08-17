Country Star Defies Woke Mob, Pays Tribute to First Responders, Military in New Hit Song 'Country On'

This song captures the best things about growing up in a rural American town.

Country artist Luke Bryan paid his respects to Americans who keep the country running in “Country On,” a patriotic anthem released last month.

Bryan released the official music video for the song earlier this week.

Bryan recognizes service members in the song.

“Hey Soldier! Wherever you might be. Hats off to keeping us free. All our thoughts and prayers until you get back home.”

Luke Bryan also shouts out first responders, featuring a police officer and firefighter in his music video.

“Hey fireman! Boys and girls in blue. We could sure use a lot more like you. You come running in anytime anything goes wrong. Country on.”

Bryan isn’t only recognizing those who wear a uniform in connection with the government.

He also recognized Americans who serve their communities in positions that aren’t always rewarded, but are vital to our lives.

Bryan paid his respects to farmers, truckers, cowboys and bartenders for keeping us fed and running the public squares of our towns and communities.

“Hey farmboy, keep dropping that plow, bailing that hay, feeding them cows, from the rooster crow ’til another long day is gone.”

If you grew up in a small town where people work with their hands, you can probably relate.

The songwriter expressed his desire to unite Americans with the song in a July interview.

“I love that it uplifts the hard-working American people out there,” Bryan said of the anthem.







“This song brings a lot of unity in. It’s got a lot of feel-good vibes around it,” Bryan said of the song.

It’s refreshing to hear a song on the radio that isn’t loaded with a woke message. This song reminds the listener that it’s everyday working people who keep this country running, not bureaucrats and politicians.

“Country On” is much more about recognizing the good things about America. Some other country songs have challenged the woke left.

John Rich’s “Progress” called out leftist rioters and President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda by name, hitting airwaves (if they’re willing to play it) last month.

