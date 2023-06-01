Share
Commentary
Lifestyle & Human Interest
Dierks Bentley performs during the tribute concert "Still Playing Possum: Music And Memories of George Jones" at Propst Arena in the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, on April 25.
Commentary
Dierks Bentley performs during the tribute concert "Still Playing Possum: Music And Memories of George Jones" at Propst Arena in the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, on April 25. (David A. Smith / Getty Images)

Country Star Dierks Bentley Has Incredible Reason for Why He Turned Down Working in Hollywood

 By Samantha Chang  June 1, 2023 at 7:22am
Share

For country music superstar Dierks Bentley, success isn’t measured by popularity in Hollywood, but by warm memories formed with his close-knit family.

The award-winning singer-songwriter, who kicks off his 28-city “Gravel & Gold” tour on Thursday, said he has turned down TV opportunities because the gigs would require him to spend too much time away from his wife and three children.

Besides, the Nashville, Tennessee, resident doesn’t want to go to Los Angeles. And who can blame him? The crime-infested, Democrat-run cesspool is dirty, overpriced and overrun with homeless vagrants and illegal aliens.

Trending:
Major Clothing Brand to Donate $250K to Org That Wants to Transition Kids Without Parent's Permission

“It requires, like, more time away from home and I just, I don’t want to,” Bentley told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

“I had a chance to audition for Larry David and I decided not to do it. Because again, I’m like, ‘Oh, if I get it, I don’t really want to go to LA.'”

He added: “I got a great gig. I love what I do.”

Despite not selling out his principles to chase more money and fame, the Country Music Hall of Famer has enjoyed a sensational career, which includes 21 No. 1 songs.

Bentley relishes his down-to-earth lifestyle in Nashville, which fits his unpretentious personality and family values.

Related:
Country Music Songwriter Blasts Wokeness in New Single: 'I'm Just Saying What You're Thinking'

“It’s a regular neighborhood,” he told People in March.

“We’ve got kids coming in and out of the house and you can just park on the street. It’s just been great for my kids, great for our family, and great for my mental health.”

Bentley continued: “The city’s crazy. It’s growing out of control, and I could sit here and complain about it, or I can just lean into it and embrace some of the cool things that are happening.”

While some celebrities debase themselves to stay relevant in the fickle entertainment industry, the father of three has remained true to who he is throughout his 20-year career.

“I’ve tried to change and grow and get better at what I’m doing, but at the end of the day, I’m still the same guy I’ve always been, making music that feels good to me,” he told People.

Bentley’s “Gravel & Gold” tour kicks off Thursday in Toronto then heads to Detroit on Friday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Country Star Dierks Bentley Has Incredible Reason for Why He Turned Down Working in Hollywood
Flashback: Before Target Marketed Demonic Transgender Gear to Children, Celebrity Did the Same Thing
Bud Light Murdered on Memorial Day, Americans Show What's Left on Sold Out Beer Aisles Across the Country
Video: Disturbing Discovery Made Right Next to Kids Section at Target
Class Weeps with Joy as Sarah Huckabee Sanders Saves Their School...Then a Progressive Group Steps In
See more...

Conversation