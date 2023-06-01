Country Star Dierks Bentley Has Incredible Reason for Why He Turned Down Working in Hollywood

For country music superstar Dierks Bentley, success isn’t measured by popularity in Hollywood, but by warm memories formed with his close-knit family.

The award-winning singer-songwriter, who kicks off his 28-city “Gravel & Gold” tour on Thursday, said he has turned down TV opportunities because the gigs would require him to spend too much time away from his wife and three children.

Besides, the Nashville, Tennessee, resident doesn’t want to go to Los Angeles. And who can blame him? The crime-infested, Democrat-run cesspool is dirty, overpriced and overrun with homeless vagrants and illegal aliens.

Homeless encampments are becoming common in Beverly Hills The median house price in Beverly Hills is around $3.5m The LA Homeless Services Authority estimated there

were around 70,000 ppl experiencing homelessness in the wider Los Angeles County in 2022, 4% increase since 2020 pic.twitter.com/yJ8FAqhuZu — Ronald Kelly (@RonK3l) April 12, 2023

A beautiful sight to behold in downtown Los Angeles, literally the home of the homeless and drug addicts. The US is the richest country in the world and keeps telling other countries what and how to do. 🤧😩 pic.twitter.com/xsR5ARoQIY — Alistair Lim (@Lkseng3) January 11, 2023

“It requires, like, more time away from home and I just, I don’t want to,” Bentley told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

“I had a chance to audition for Larry David and I decided not to do it. Because again, I’m like, ‘Oh, if I get it, I don’t really want to go to LA.'”

He added: “I got a great gig. I love what I do.”

Country superstar Dierks Bentley turned down crossing over into the world of acting on TV or reality competition to focus on the music. https://t.co/lp2kYq3ktM — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 30, 2023

Despite not selling out his principles to chase more money and fame, the Country Music Hall of Famer has enjoyed a sensational career, which includes 21 No. 1 songs.

Bentley relishes his down-to-earth lifestyle in Nashville, which fits his unpretentious personality and family values.

“It’s a regular neighborhood,” he told People in March.

“We’ve got kids coming in and out of the house and you can just park on the street. It’s just been great for my kids, great for our family, and great for my mental health.”

Bentley continued: “The city’s crazy. It’s growing out of control, and I could sit here and complain about it, or I can just lean into it and embrace some of the cool things that are happening.”

While some celebrities debase themselves to stay relevant in the fickle entertainment industry, the father of three has remained true to who he is throughout his 20-year career.

“I’ve tried to change and grow and get better at what I’m doing, but at the end of the day, I’m still the same guy I’ve always been, making music that feels good to me,” he told People.

One week until we kick off the tour, can’t wait for y’all to see what we’ve been working on… let’s have some fun this summer #GravelAndGold pic.twitter.com/4xOBX7uos5 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) May 25, 2023

Bentley’s “Gravel & Gold” tour kicks off Thursday in Toronto then heads to Detroit on Friday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.