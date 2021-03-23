Thirty-three-year-old rising country music star Taylor Dee was driving down State Highway 183 in Euless, Texas, around 10:30 p.m. March 14 when she crashed into a barrier after passing an exit.

The SUV was sent rolling and hit a nearby sign. Sadly, Dee was ejected from the vehicle and died, KTVT-TV in Dallas reported Monday.

Dee wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to police. A male passenger was, and he suffered a broken toe but was otherwise uninjured.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is running a toxicology screen to determine whether Dee was under the influence of alcohol, KTVT reported.

Dee, who was born Taylor Dawn Carroll, first started getting noticed in June 2019 when “The Buzz,” her first single, was released.

According to KULR-TV, her voice was often compared to Janis Joplin’s. She was regarded as a country music up-and-comer, and those who knew her say she was taken far too soon.

“Taylor Dee was the real deal — a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people,” Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, told KULR.

“In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously.”

Songwriter Chad Roland, a longtime friend of Dee’s, said, “I first met Taylor in October 2018 but it felt as if we knew each other many lifetimes. Since then we have played music, laughed, shared stories and a few secrets, wrote, cried, toured, prayed and fought.

“Needless to say we were close. We genuinely loved each other, and we hoped that love spilled into the music.

“Truly the music world has no idea what kind of loss they have suffered.”

“Taylor was always trying to find the positive,” said Gary McGrath, one of Dee’s producers. “She was so proud of pushing herself past what she thought she could do and surprised herself at what she found she could do. She was always humbled by anyone who wanted to help her.”

Dee leaves behind son Vayden and daughter River. A GoFundMe set up to pay for funeral costs had raised more than $13,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

