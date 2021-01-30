Some talented musicians, once they make it big, rest on their laurels. They’ve put in time, money and work, and they’ve earned their vacation.

However, not Darius Rucker, whose talent has not only spurred his fame but has been used to raise money for a number of charitable causes.

According to CMT, Rucker has raised more than $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his “Darius & Friends” concerts, which take place every year.

“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients but also their patients’ families,” Rucker said in a statement in June of 2019, according to Fox News.

“They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.”

He also gives back to the community by helping Charleston County Schools purchase school supplies and funds a variety of other charities and noble causes.

And yet, he is ready to give back even more. He’s still paying it forward in a big way on his own, as seen while visiting the Mount Pleasant IHOP in South Carolina last week.

According to what General Manager Stephen Vitale told WCSC-TV, Rucker is a familiar face there, despite the mask.

“We know him because he does come in quite often and we consider him a regular,” Vitale said.

But on Sunday, Rucker made an unusual request as he went to close out the bill. He asked if he could pick up the tab for everyone currently in the restaurant.

And it wasn’t during off-hours, either.

“It was a full restaurant,” Vitale explained. “There were a lot of people. I added it up and he paid.”

Rucker tacked on a nice tip as well, though the restaurant did not reveal how much. Still, if he was willing and able to pay for a restaurant full of patrons, there is no doubt he was able to leave a nice tip, too.

Because of the face mask, not everyone recognized Rucker — but those who did thanked him for the unexpected gift.

“It caused a lot of excitement,” the manager added.

“It was a good morning at IHOP.”

