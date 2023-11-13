Jason Aldean, Kid Rock Team Up for 'Rock the Country' Tour of Small Towns

Kid Rock and country music star Jason Aldean have announced they will headline a tour together of seven small towns next year while a number of special guests will join them.

The Rock the Country tour will kick off in Gonzalez, Louisiana, on April 5 and April 6.

Two weeks later, the tour will head to Ashland, Kentucky, for a pair of shows that will take place on April 19 and April 20.

On May 10 and May 11, the tour will head to Rome, Georgia, for a pair of shows while Ocala, Florida, is scheduled for shows on June 7 and June 8.

Mobile, Alabama, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Anderson, South Carolina, will also host shows for the “Rock The Country” tour.

Those shows are scheduled for June 21-22, June 28-29, and July 26-27, respectively.

Can’t wait to bring you Rock The Country. A music festival like no other for hard working folks who love this country!

“Coming to a Small Town Near You. Country superstars and your new favorites, all on one stage. It’s the hottest country music event of 2024—you won’t want to miss it!” a promotion website for the concert tour teases.

Kid Rock spoke to Rolling Stone about the concert tour and said it will bring music to people who “love America.”

“Rock The Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America,” he said in a statement. “Nobody knows how to party like Small Town America.”

He and Aldean will be joined in Louisiana by outlaw country icon Hank Williams Jr., Travis Tritt, Big & Rich and numerous other acts, including Gretchen Wilson.

In Ashland, Kentucky, the duo will be joined by Tritt, Miranda Lambert, the rapper Nelly and other country stars.

Meanwhile, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Brantly Gilbert will play for crowds in Florida, as will Tritt, Colt Ford and Sadie Bass.

Big & Rich, Gilbert, Wilson and Uncle Cracker will play for crowds in Alabama.

Hank Williams Jr. will return to the tour in Missouri, as well as Uncle Kracker, Tritt, Ford and the group Pecos and The Rooftops.

The tour will wrap up with a packed show in South Carolina with performances by Kid Rock, Aldean, Gilbert, Tritt, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gavin Adcock, Ford, Bass and Elvie Shane.

Tickets for the two-day events start at $199 while VIP packages start at $299.

Each venue offers camping sites for both tents and RVs while vendors will offer everything from food to supplies for those who intend to rough it in their cars.

