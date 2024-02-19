Country Star Toby Keith Breaks Taylor Swift's All-Time Record After His Death

Country music legend Toby Keith lost his battle against stomach cancer two weeks ago, but that hasn’t stopped him from breaking records since then.

Keith’s family shared the news of his death on Feb. 5, saying he had put up a valiant fight but had ultimately succumbed to the horrible disease he fought for three years.

The late singer is in heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and fans of country music have spent two weeks honoring him by listening to his hits.

All the attention his vast catalog of music has received helped Keith break a record that Taylor Swift set back in 2010 when she was still part of the country genre.

According to Billboard, Swift held seven of the top 10 spots on the Country Digital Song Sales chart 14 years ago.

Since his Feb. 5 death, Keith’s music streams pushed him well past the mark previously set by Swift.

As of the latest available data, the legend holds 90 percent of the top 10 list on the Country Digital Song Sales chart.

Keith claimed all but the No. 2 spot, taking No. 1 and Nos. 3 through 10.

Only singer Luke Combs accompanied him in the top 10 following a performance of “Fast Car” alongside Tracy Chapman two weeks ago at the Grammy Awards.

The cover of her 1988 hit sat in the second spot while all of the other available real estate was held by Keith.

“Fast Car” with the one and only Tracy Chapman on the @RecordingAcad GRAMMYs. A moment I’ll always remember. pic.twitter.com/UeVru6CTsL — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 15, 2024

Additionally, Keith held 13 of the top 15 spots on the chart.

The Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves duet “I Remember Everything” held the No. 11 spot while Keith’s music rounded out the rest of the top 15.

Swift’s seven spots in the top 10 stood for a decade until it was matched in 2020 by Kenny Rogers amid a resurgence in the popularity of his music following his death from bladder cancer.

Rogers and Swift shared the record until Keith posthumously smashed it this past week.

As of the latest available chart data, his record-breaking top 10 featured some of his biggest hits in the following order:

1. “Don’t Let the Old Man In”

3. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”

4. “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)”

5. “How Do You Like Me Now?!”

6. “As Good as I Once Was”

7. “Beer for My Horses” with Willie Nelson

8. “I Love This Bar”

9. “American Soldier”

10. “Red Solo Cup”

Swift switched to making pop music in 2014 with the release of her hit album “1989,” so unless she makes a transition back to county music, it appears unlikely she will have a chance to match or top Keith’s posthumous record.

