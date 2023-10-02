Toby Keith Says He Leans on Faith, Prayer Amid Cancer Battle: God's Been 'Riding Shotgun for a Little While'

Country music legend Toby Keith revealed last week that his faith in God has helped him navigate through a two-year cancer battle.

The singer and songwriter was in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday where he was the inaugural winner of the Country Icon Award at the first People’s Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry.

A gracious Keith went on stage where he was presented the award by fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton.

“I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight,” he said to applause.

He also joked, “I bet you all never thought you would see me in skinny jeans.”

Ladies and gentlemen, please rise for @TobyKeith, your Country Music Icon of 2023!! #PCCAs pic.twitter.com/8Y6QLGqMhC — People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) September 29, 2023

But on his Lord and Savior, Keith told a packed house that Jesus has been “riding shotgun for a little while” with him.

Keith opened up in more detail during an interview with Fox News at the show about his faith, which he said has been a “rock” for him to rely on as he attempts to vanquish the cancer.

Do you believe in the power of prayer? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to Fox News, when Keith was pressed about how he was feeling, he said he was “alright.”

“I lean on my faith and I just pray and lean into it,” the singer stated. “You gotta’ do what you gotta’ do, and I don’t know how people do it without faith … that’s what I did, it was my rock.”

Keith hopes to make a comeback sometime this fall and to delight his fans by ending his touring hiatus.

He first revealed in June of last year that he had been fighting cancer for months in private.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” Keith said on his Instagram page.

He added, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Keith (@tobykeith)

The singer has been notably thinner on the sidelines of the University of Oklahoma’s football games this season. But he’s been a presence nonetheless — as he has been for years.

Less than 48 hours after he received an award in Nashville on Saturday, Keith was in person in Norman as his Sooners knocked off Iowa State at home.

Bob Stoops and Toby Keith with a little pre game pep rally for the #Sooners pic.twitter.com/3IOmYdVJRw — Michael Kinney Media (@MKinneyMedia) September 30, 2023

Although he might appear thinner than his fans are used to seeing him, Keith’s faith is stronger than ever.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.