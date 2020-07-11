SECTIONS
Lifestyle
P Share Print

Couple Discovers They Were Long-Lost Childhood Sweethearts After Looking at 20-Year-Old Photos

By Amanda Thomason
Published July 11, 2020 at 9:23am
P Share Print

When it comes to romance, there are those who are starry-eyed idealists and those who are a bit more distant and rational. Some believe in “the one,” and others have a hard time thinking that there’s someone out there for them.

But Ed and Heidi Savitt of London have a pretty compelling story to support the idea that they were bound by more than just chance: They were meant to be.

When Ed was attending Newcastle University in 2011, he had some issues figuring out the dryer at the student house he’d just moved into. He got a hold of Heidi’s contact info, since she had lived there previously, and asked for clarification.

But he ended up with a lot more than that. Heidi was studying economics and management, he was studying psychology and business. They hit it off and started dating.

TRENDING: James Woods on Latest Biden Gaffe: 'It's Outright Cruelty' To Leave Him in Front of Camera

After four years, they learned something fascinating, thanks to Heidi’s mom, Kay Parker. When the couple met with both of their mothers for dinner, Parker mentioned that Heidi had had a crush on an “Ed” back in the 90s while they were on holiday.

That struck a nerve with Ed’s mother, Fiona Savitt, as the Savitt family used to go on holiday in the same area around that same time.

Sure enough, when Parker got around to digging up some of the old photos of her daughter and the mysterious “Ed,” it was none other than her current beau.

“When my mum found the first photo of us she sent it to me and I was stunned,” Heidi told the U.K. Independent in 2017. “I actually had to lie down!”

They’d had no idea they had met before, years ago, when they’d been only children.

Even then they’d been thick as thieves, spending their two-week holiday at each other’s sides, holding hands and hanging out.

“I was screaming, it was just unreal,” Parker told the U.K. Daily Mail. “Of course, I sent it to Fiona. Then loads more photographs came out.”

“Ed’s family then dug out their photo album from the same holiday and found about five other photos of us together and with our siblings too,” Heidi added to The Independent. “It was unbelievable!”

RELATED: Couple Swept Out to Sea During Photoshoot on Wedding Day After Large Wave Crashes on Them

“None of us had any idea whatsoever that Heidi and Ed had met before university,” Parker continued. “Perhaps they just had a subconscious realization they had shared that time together when they met as adults.”

“It was not just Heidi and Ed who met on that holiday but all of us as well,” Parker said. “It is just such a lovely, incredible story.”

The couple knows if it hadn’t been for Parker’s memory, they might never have realized they were former friends. Heidi said that “people keep telling us that it must be fate and that it’s like the plot of a movie!”

Despite the adorable bond they had as children and the lovely story it makes now, the couple — who have now been married for several years — knows they would have stuck together whether or not they’d remembered their childhood friendship.

“From the moment we started dating we were inseparable and knew we were going to be together forever,” Heidi told the Daily Mail.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Couple Discovers They Were Long-Lost Childhood Sweethearts After Looking at 20-Year-Old Photos
Owner Heartbroken After World's Oldest Cat Dies at Age 31
Nurse Gives 'Little Bit of Love, of Faith, of Hope' To COVID Patients with Violin
How One Woman Heroically Stopped a Stranger from Jumping Off Bridge
US Marine Caught on Video Saving Toddler Thrown from Balcony of Burning Building
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×