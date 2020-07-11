Couple Discovers They Were Long-Lost Childhood Sweethearts After Looking at 20-Year-Old Photos

When it comes to romance, there are those who are starry-eyed idealists and those who are a bit more distant and rational. Some believe in “the one,” and others have a hard time thinking that there’s someone out there for them.

But Ed and Heidi Savitt of London have a pretty compelling story to support the idea that they were bound by more than just chance: They were meant to be.

When Ed was attending Newcastle University in 2011, he had some issues figuring out the dryer at the student house he’d just moved into. He got a hold of Heidi’s contact info, since she had lived there previously, and asked for clarification.

But he ended up with a lot more than that. Heidi was studying economics and management, he was studying psychology and business. They hit it off and started dating.

After four years, they learned something fascinating, thanks to Heidi’s mom, Kay Parker. When the couple met with both of their mothers for dinner, Parker mentioned that Heidi had had a crush on an “Ed” back in the 90s while they were on holiday.

That struck a nerve with Ed’s mother, Fiona Savitt, as the Savitt family used to go on holiday in the same area around that same time.

Sure enough, when Parker got around to digging up some of the old photos of her daughter and the mysterious “Ed,” it was none other than her current beau.

“When my mum found the first photo of us she sent it to me and I was stunned,” Heidi told the U.K. Independent in 2017. “I actually had to lie down!”

They’d had no idea they had met before, years ago, when they’d been only children.

Even then they’d been thick as thieves, spending their two-week holiday at each other’s sides, holding hands and hanging out.

“I was screaming, it was just unreal,” Parker told the U.K. Daily Mail. “Of course, I sent it to Fiona. Then loads more photographs came out.”

“Ed’s family then dug out their photo album from the same holiday and found about five other photos of us together and with our siblings too,” Heidi added to The Independent. “It was unbelievable!”

“None of us had any idea whatsoever that Heidi and Ed had met before university,” Parker continued. “Perhaps they just had a subconscious realization they had shared that time together when they met as adults.”

“It was not just Heidi and Ed who met on that holiday but all of us as well,” Parker said. “It is just such a lovely, incredible story.”

The couple knows if it hadn’t been for Parker’s memory, they might never have realized they were former friends. Heidi said that “people keep telling us that it must be fate and that it’s like the plot of a movie!”

Despite the adorable bond they had as children and the lovely story it makes now, the couple — who have now been married for several years — knows they would have stuck together whether or not they’d remembered their childhood friendship.

“From the moment we started dating we were inseparable and knew we were going to be together forever,” Heidi told the Daily Mail.

