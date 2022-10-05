Parler Share
The Brazil waterfall stunt is just the latest instance of gender reveals having serious consequences. Perhaps couples should celebrate the act of bringing a new life into the world without any costly or dangerous theatrics. (Larisa Rudenko / Getty Images)

Couple Faces Massive Fine for Gender Reveal That Polluted Part of City's Water Supply

 By Maire Clayton  October 5, 2022 at 9:26am
The gender reveal of a new child — what could possibly go wrong?

Well, apparently a lot.

In Mato Grosso, Brazil, authorities said a couple dyed a waterfall to match the gender of their child, according to The Washington Post.

The waterfall, Cachoeira Queima-Pé, turned a bright blue, signaling they were having a boy — and sparking a government investigation.

Mato Grosso’s Public Ministry said putting a substance in the water “constitutes an infraction” against a Brazilian law that bans “throwing solid, liquid or gaseous waste or debris, oils or oily substances” into the environment.

The fine for a violation is anywhere from roughly $900 to almost $10,000, according to the Post.

One Twitter user said of the incident, “Seriously, they thought it was a good idea to put dye in a waterfall?!”


This isn’t the first time a gender reveal went awry.

In 2020, a massive forest fire in San Bernardino County, California was “caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party,” according to a state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection news release.

The fire destroyed almost 23,000 acres and claimed the life of a firefighter, according to the San Bernardino Sun.

The couple — Refugio and Angelina Jimenez — are facing 30 criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

In another instance of reveals gone wrong, a plane crashed in 2019 in Texas, according to KLBK-TV in Lubbock.

The plane was carrying 350 gallons of pink water for someone’s special moment.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in that case.

In 2017, an off-duty Border Patrol agent in Arizona decided he wanted the announce the gender of his child by shooting at a target that contained the explosive substance Tannerite, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

That decision resulted in a fire that caused more than $8.2 million in damage in an area south of Tucson.

And cost the new dad $220,000 after he pleaded guilty to the stunt.



Everyone is trying to get Instagram likes or the next viral video. Instead of trying to capture the “moment” for a social media post, the act of bringing a new life into the world should be enough to celebrate with friends and family.

Have a party and celebrate — just as long as no damage occurs in the process.

