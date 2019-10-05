Couple Loses A Combined 200 Pounds Thanks to Extreme Meal Prepping

A couple from the U.K. are amazing thousands of people across the world with their extreme meal prepping and showing off their incredible results.

John Clark, now 39, began his weight loss journey when he was only 23 years old and weighed 300 pounds. After his doctor told him he was obese, Clark felt lost.

“I sat in my car outside desperate, alone and cried,” the truck driver said according to the U.K.’s South West News Service. “I was given some leaflets on what I should and shouldn’t eat but I wasn’t offered much help at all. I didn’t know where to start. I found it really difficult.”

Clark started working out five times a week and began to see results, but he didn’t enjoy the early workouts.

In 2004 he decided to began meal prepping each Sunday instead and the pounds “just dropped off.”

Four years later, he weighed only 178 pounds and was in the best shape of his life. He continued the trend and when he met his partner, Charlotte Deniz, in 2017, he helped her adopt the same lifestyle that had helped him so much.

Deniz, who is now 34 years old, weighed 224 pounds at the time and struggled to maintain confidence in herself, suffering from low self-esteem.

Clark said that while he loved her, he also wanted to help her feel comfortable in her own skin.

After just a year of adopting Clark’s diet, she lost 88 pounds and went from a size 18 to a size 8.

Deniz didn’t start going to the gym until after she reached her target weight, but admits that she wasn’t eating healthy at all before Clark showed her how transformative meal prepping can be.

“John had gone through the same and related to what I was going through. I was determined to lose weight but I just didn’t know how,” she said, according to SWNS. “He was my coach. He still inspires me to this day.”

To this day, Clark spends up to six hours each Sunday cooking perfectly proportioned meals for him and Deniz. Each prepared meal and snack contains 400 calories so the couple doesn’t have to worry about cooking throughout the week and fuss with counting calories.

Clark shares pictures of their colorful and creative meals on his Instagram, @themealprepking.

Recipes include dishes such as sticky garlic and honey chicken, beef stir fry, and double chocolate protein doughnuts.

He also shares all of his tips and tricks to keeping food fresh while meal prepping and shares his recipes so others can join in on the lifestyle with him and Deniz.

“We have a very varied diet and the food we eat is amazing. Some people literally don’t believe it when they see,” he said. “Unlike some diets these meals aren’t grey and boring. It’s all fun food and is all about moderation and variety.”

