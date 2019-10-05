Couple Loses A Combined 200 Pounds Thanks to Extreme Meal Prepping

A couple from the U.K. are amazing thousands of people across the world with their extreme meal prepping and showing off their incredible results.
John Clark, now 39, began his weight loss journey when he was only 23 years old and weighed 300 pounds. After his doctor told him he was obese, Clark felt lost.
“I sat in my car outside desperate, alone and cried,” the truck driver said according to the U.K.’s South West News Service. “I was given some leaflets on what I should and shouldn’t eat but I wasn’t offered much help at all. I didn’t know where to start. I found it really difficult.”
Clark started working out five times a week and began to see results, but he didn’t enjoy the early workouts.
In 2004 he decided to began meal prepping each Sunday instead and the pounds “just dropped off.”
View this post on Instagram
The response to my e-book to make this meal prep has been incredible . Who is making this exact meal prep this weekend? Well over 2000 people have downloaded the free e-book in my bio to make this exact meal prep in two days. Which is amazing. Thank you to every single person that has downloaded it. And the feedback I have received has been amazing. I promised my followers I’d get it done and I did. Thank you also to every single person who made a optional donation. From the bottom of my heart thank-you. It says lot that people are willing to pay for something that I am Giving away free. I did spend countless hours putting it together and it’s nice to feel appreciated . So thank you again. I’m currently having a nightmare with pay pal for any one that has tried to make a contribution since yesterday . But don’t worry download the book for free and smash your goals that’s why I did it . I’ll sort pay pal out soon. I’d appreciate any feedback good or bad so when I work on my second e-book soon I can incorporate this into it. So who’s meal prepping this weekend? Who has downloaded my first e-book and wants to see a second one? Comment below . If enough people ask for it I will start on it next week And once again thank you to every one who downloaded vol1
Four years later, he weighed only 178 pounds and was in the best shape of his life. He continued the trend and when he met his partner, Charlotte Deniz, in 2017, he helped her adopt the same lifestyle that had helped him so much.
Deniz, who is now 34 years old, weighed 224 pounds at the time and struggled to maintain confidence in herself, suffering from low self-esteem.
Clark said that while he loved her, he also wanted to help her feel comfortable in her own skin.
Do you think you could meal prep like this couple does?
After just a year of adopting Clark’s diet, she lost 88 pounds and went from a size 18 to a size 8.
Deniz didn’t start going to the gym until after she reached her target weight, but admits that she wasn’t eating healthy at all before Clark showed her how transformative meal prepping can be.
“John had gone through the same and related to what I was going through. I was determined to lose weight but I just didn’t know how,” she said, according to SWNS. “He was my coach. He still inspires me to this day.”
View this post on Instagram
Please ask your questions below. Good evening every one. What a few days I’ve had. I have had hundreds and hundreds of messages across social media the last few days. And my sincere apologies if I have not got back to you. I promise you I will. That’s a guarantee. Im just trying to fit everything in. But trust me I won’t forget about you. Thank you so much for all your questions. What id like is for people to ask the questions they would like answering below in the comments below. And then me and Charlotte will go through them over the weekend with a tooth comb. We will then select the most commonly asked questions and I will devote a section of my new e-book that’s being released on the 4th of October to these questions. So if you could comment below what you’d like answering it gives us something to work with. Ill also be going through my messages with Charlotte and answering as soon as well have chance. I look forward to hearing your questions and suggestions. And they can be about anything. P.s I still can’t believe they are our old pants 😊😊
To this day, Clark spends up to six hours each Sunday cooking perfectly proportioned meals for him and Deniz. Each prepared meal and snack contains 400 calories so the couple doesn’t have to worry about cooking throughout the week and fuss with counting calories.
Clark shares pictures of their colorful and creative meals on his Instagram, @themealprepking.
Recipes include dishes such as sticky garlic and honey chicken, beef stir fry, and double chocolate protein doughnuts.
View this post on Instagram
Every single meal shown is 400 calories or under. I’m so glad to see every one meal prepping this week , taking inspiration from my new free e-book. I had so many messages. I’m sorry if there was a delay getting back to any one, I was meal prepping my self. We had a very productive weekend. Cleared the spare room to make room to be an office. Cleaned the whole kitchen top to bottom, and meal prepped an entire weeks meals. I love productive weekends, then waking up Monday morning knowing we have all our meals organised, ready for the week. We get so much more done during the week not having to think too much about food. As it’s already done. The productivity this creates during the week for us is priceless. I manage to get so much more done in the week , it’s well worth the hours we give up on a Sunday. We’ve made this week Double chocolate doughnuts for breakfast. Sticky garlic and honey chicken with soy noodles. Beef stir fry and black-bean sauce Three bean meatless Chili con carne Chicken fajita bowls Meatballs and pasta Tuna salad sandwiches. With my first e-book being such a success with nearly 3000 people downloading it so far. What would you like to see in e-book number two. All suggestions welcome. And a big thank you to all those who have Downloaded the e-book. And for all those that have and continue to make donations via the link in my bio. Every penny is going towards office things so I can do more e-books. I now have a desktop thank you to to donations no matter how big or small. Let me know below what you would like to see in book number two.
He also shares all of his tips and tricks to keeping food fresh while meal prepping and shares his recipes so others can join in on the lifestyle with him and Deniz.
“We have a very varied diet and the food we eat is amazing. Some people literally don’t believe it when they see,” he said. “Unlike some diets these meals aren’t grey and boring. It’s all fun food and is all about moderation and variety.”
