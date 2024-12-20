The Cover-Up of Biden's Mental Decline Went Even Deeper Than Previously Thought: Report

After years of denial, the establishment media is finally coming clean about President Joe Biden’s profound cognitive decline.

An exposé published in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday revealed how those around the president colluded to hide the octogenarian’s deteriorating condition from the public.

The publication outlined how this cover up began in the early days of the 2020 presidential campaign and continues today.

Despite this admission, the Journal ignored the elephant in the room: If Biden has been so compromised for so long, then who exactly is running the country?

While the publication never gets around to answering that, it does a pretty good job of confirming what many political observers were previously told was just their imagination.

For instance, when Jill Biden outpaced her then-77-year-old husband in campaign events during the 2020 presidential election, her press secretary was discouraged from touting that fact.

Joe Biden seldom met with lawmakers and cabinet members and was kept safely insulated behind a “wall” of senior White House advisers who often acted as his surrogates.

This system was in place during the most consequential events of the past four years, including Biden’s deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, which took the lives of 13 U.S. servicemembers and delivered the nation back into the hands of the Taliban.

Washington state Democratic Rep. Adam Smith attempted to sound the alarm about Biden’s plans to abruptly pull troops out of Afghanistan after spending 20 years and trillions of dollars attempting to rebuild the nation in America’s image.

As chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Smith at least wanted Biden to temper his promises about a smooth exit beforehand.

“I was begging them to set expectations low,” Smith said, seeing the writing on the wall.

But he couldn’t get as much as a phone call with Biden before he ordered the debacle — and the rest was history.

Notably, those around Biden were well aware of his deficits and consistently made accommodations for him.

In the spring of 2021, a former official reportedly explained the decision-making process when moving a meeting based on Biden’s condition on a given day.

“He has good days and bad days, and today was a bad day, so we’re going to address this tomorrow,” that official told a former aide.

This explanation sounds disturbingly like an update from a home health aide about an elderly family member, but it didn’t stop anyone around Biden from keeping up the ruse.

In fact, Biden consistently remained only marginally involved in most business, whether it was consequential policy negotiations or decisions about the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

With the help of the media, those around Biden were fairly successful at keeping all of this under wraps for a very long time — until the debate with Donald Trump on June 27.

Biden warbled and rambled on until the singular moment that would become the final nail in the coffin for his campaign.

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence; I don’t think he knows what he said either,” Trump said after a particularly painful verbal flub for Biden.

The clip was widely circulated on social media, including a post to X on June 27 from Fox News.

Trump takes dig at Biden: “I don’t think he knows what he said” pic.twitter.com/Gd7Te65grA — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2024

The Journal noted that the strategy of hiding and covering for Biden went on until the debate “made his mental acuity an insurmountable issue” in the final months of the campaign.

After years of gaslighting and obfuscation about his condition, Biden would finally drop his re-election bid on July 21.

“Vice President Kamala Harris replaced him on the Democratic ticket and was decisively defeated by Trump in a shortened campaign — leaving Democrats to debate whether their chances were undercut by Biden’s refusal to yield earlier,” the Journal noted.

While it’s a step in the right direction for the media to cop to the truth, it does so after years of pretending that he was “sharp as a tack.”

It does so after Biden skirted charges for mishandling classified documents because special counsel Robert Hur dismissed him as an “elderly man with a poor memory” who also probably committed a crime.

The Journal made these admissions without addressing who is in control of the government if Biden is not even in control of his mental faculties?

With a little less than a month to go in Biden’s term, it’s disturbing that nobody in the establishment media is even curious about this.

