Toddler Biden: "Sharp as a Tack" President Treated Like 2-Year-Old During African Escape

There’s no way that President Joe Biden’s visit to Angola could be any worse than staying in Washington, D.C., right?

Just in case you missed the news these past few days, right after a Sunday night Thanksgiving weekend pardon of his son Hunter — something he swore upon a stack of Neil Kinnock speeches that he wouldn’t do — the president and his retinue jetted off to the resource-rich southern African country for a state visit.

Hyper-convenient though the timing may have been, the visit was indeed important; Angola is one of many countries being targeted by China with their Belt and Road Initiative, a geopolitical infrastructure bribery program to get developing nations on Beijing’s side.

So, of course, projecting American strength was critical. Even though Biden was bowing out, it was time to show the world that he was still “sharp as a tack,” as everyone called him before he revealed, during the June 27 debate that was his unraveling, that he wasn’t.

Whatever the drugs they used to get him through the State of the Union speech were, it was time to double the dosage up. Or, at least pretend that he was still able to lead the free world in a nation that wasn’t necessarily looking to embarrass him like, say, a political rival would be.

Instead, he had to be treated like a toddler by Angolan President João Lourenço.

Video from the president’s visit shows Lourenço having to, within the space of a little over 20 seconds, guide a clearly senescent and confused Biden through the basic steps of where he was supposed to go and stand — including guiding him over a small step.

Joe Biden being treated like a toddler in Angola.

He is so cooked. pic.twitter.com/mUaAcPvMRT — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 3, 2024

This didn’t go unnoticed on social media, either:

WTF? Why is Joe Biden being manhandled like a child by the President of Angola? This is beyond embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/1awVNq2o38 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 3, 2024

Brainless Biden doddering around in Africa, being led around by the President of Angola who is trying to make sure Joe doesn’t face-plant. Global embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/bXR3Jln10A — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) December 3, 2024

But remember, everyone: Before that June 27 presidential debate, he was “sharp as a tack,” right? Why, there’s even a convenient montage of pundits saying it over footage of Biden looking not quite sharp as a tack:







Meanwhile, many of these quotes were being delivered long after it had become clear that Biden needed to be given directions to walk him through the simplest of entrances and exits at even slightly unfamiliar places, something that normal adults don’t need:

SCOOP: For his events, President Biden’s staffers prepare a short document with large print and photos that include his precise path to a podium, according to an event template the White House sends to staffers. https://t.co/Zw5252NmHH — Axios (@axios) July 7, 2024

And this was when he wasn’t being led by either picture-free cheat-sheets or, in some cases, the Easter Bunny:

Remember in June 2023 when Biden accidentally displayed one of the cheat sheets his babysitters give him for basic actions like when to sit and when to talk.

– “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello”.

– “YOU take YOUR seat.” https://t.co/kGji7ORe9z pic.twitter.com/n2G7BY1NXN — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 5, 2024

And all of the clips of him stumbling around, even with this guidance, were called “cheap fakes” — until it became painfully obvious that pointing out his quickening deterioration was neither cheap nor fake.

Well, now João Lourenço feels the same pain that the rest of the White House staff and “Biden bubble” have felt since the beginning of the 2020 campaign.

This was a man who was never in shape to be president, at least not at this stage of his career. What’s more, pretty much everyone who could cover it up did — until he stepped onto a debate stage, and then they couldn’t.

Now, somebody’s in control. Just don’t ask me who, because it’s sure as heck not the guy having to be treated like a 2-year-old by Angolan dignitaries.

