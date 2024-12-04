Share
Commentary
US President Joe Biden (3rd R) walks on the red carpet next to Angola Foreign Affairs Minister Tete Antonio (2nd R) upon his arrival at the Quatro de Fevereiro Luanda International Airport in Luanda on December 2, 2024.
Commentary
US President Joe Biden (3rd R) walks on the red carpet next to Angola Foreign Affairs Minister Tete Antonio (2nd R) upon his arrival at the Quatro de Fevereiro Luanda International Airport in Luanda on December 2, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Toddler Biden: "Sharp as a Tack" President Treated Like 2-Year-Old During African Escape

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 4, 2024 at 6:12am
Share

There’s no way that President Joe Biden’s visit to Angola could be any worse than staying in Washington, D.C., right?

Just in case you missed the news these past few days, right after a Sunday night Thanksgiving weekend pardon of his son Hunter — something he swore upon a stack of Neil Kinnock speeches that he wouldn’t do — the president and his retinue jetted off to the resource-rich southern African country for a state visit.

Hyper-convenient though the timing may have been, the visit was indeed important; Angola is one of many countries being targeted by China with their Belt and Road Initiative, a geopolitical infrastructure bribery program to get developing nations on Beijing’s side.

So, of course, projecting American strength was critical. Even though Biden was bowing out, it was time to show the world that he was still “sharp as a tack,” as everyone called him before he revealed, during the June 27 debate that was his unraveling, that he wasn’t.

Whatever the drugs they used to get him through the State of the Union speech were, it was time to double the dosage up. Or, at least pretend that he was still able to lead the free world in a nation that wasn’t necessarily looking to embarrass him like, say, a political rival would be.

Instead, he had to be treated like a toddler by Angolan President João Lourenço.

Video from the president’s visit shows Lourenço having to, within the space of a little over 20 seconds, guide a clearly senescent and confused Biden through the basic steps of where he was supposed to go and stand — including guiding him over a small step.

At this point in time is Biden actually in charge of the US government?

This didn’t go unnoticed on social media, either:

Related:
Jen Psaki's On-Air Response to the Hunter Biden Pardon Was Even More Pathetic Than Expected

But remember, everyone: Before that June 27 presidential debate, he was “sharp as a tack,” right? Why, there’s even a convenient montage of pundits saying it over footage of Biden looking not quite sharp as a tack:



Meanwhile, many of these quotes were being delivered long after it had become clear that Biden needed to be given directions to walk him through the simplest of entrances and exits at even slightly unfamiliar places, something that normal adults don’t need:

And this was when he wasn’t being led by either picture-free cheat-sheets or, in some cases, the Easter Bunny:

And all of the clips of him stumbling around, even with this guidance, were called “cheap fakes” — until it became painfully obvious that pointing out his quickening deterioration was neither cheap nor fake.

Well, now João Lourenço feels the same pain that the rest of the White House staff and “Biden bubble” have felt since the beginning of the 2020 campaign.

This was a man who was never in shape to be president, at least not at this stage of his career. What’s more, pretty much everyone who could cover it up did — until he stepped onto a debate stage, and then they couldn’t.

Now, somebody’s in control. Just don’t ask me who, because it’s sure as heck not the guy having to be treated like a 2-year-old by Angolan dignitaries.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Toddler Biden: "Sharp as a Tack" President Treated Like 2-Year-Old During African Escape
Trump Reportedly Considering Former Rival for Cabinet Position as Pete Hegseth Struggles
Liberal Paradise: After Black Punk Smacks White Man with Glasses, Crowd Comes to Help ... the Punk - Report
Watch: Town Council Kicks Man Out of Meeting After He Waves American Flag
Jill Delivers One Last Slap to America with Ugliest WH Christmas Decorations - We Need Melania Back Now
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation