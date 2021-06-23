Path 27
News

Cowardly Mayor Suspends Pledge of Allegiance, Loses Control When Citizens Rise Up Together and Show Him What Proud Americans Sound Like

Eric Nanneman June 23, 2021 at 4:45pm
Path 27

The mayor of Silverton, Colorado, apparently tried to be politically correct to win points with like-minded individuals by seeking to suspend the Pledge of Allegiance from Town of Silverton board of trustee meetings on June 14.

Instead, he got an earful of outrage from the residents of the small mountain town during the public comments hearing.

When Mayor Shane Fuhrman called the meeting to order, he made a statement many found distasteful, KCNC-TV reported.

“Due to direct and indirect threats, inappropriate comments in and out of public meetings, and the general divisiveness this is creating in our community, we will not be doing the Pledge of Allegiance during town of Silverton board of trustee meetings,” Fuhrman stated.

Fuhrman did not explain what the threats and inappropriate comments were nor how they related to the pledge, opting to suspend it on none other than Flag Day.

Trending:
House Dem Suggests Punishing Catholic Church if Biden Is Denied Communion

After he finished speaking, Town Trustee Molly Barela objected.

“Any other unilateral decisions we need to know about?” she asked.

“If you’d like to find somewhere in the code that does not permit me to do this, then I’d welcome that discussion at our next meeting,” Fuhrman lamely responded.

Barela’s protestations that it was a long-standing tradition to say the pledge and all members of the board took an oath and decided collectively that the pledge would be said fell on deaf ears.

“This is not up for discussion,” Fuhrman said.

Townspeople Rise in Opposition

During the public comments portion of the meeting, residents of the tiny town — less than a thousand in population — rose in unison to say the pledge anyway.

Barela and another board member stood and joined them.

Related:
Residents Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After Mayor Abruptly Bans Pledge of Allegiance from Town Meetings

The mayor declared them all “out of order” and threatened to have them removed.

Barela later told KDVR-TV that “to tell members of the public they are not allowed to say the Pledge of Allegiance during public comment and threaten to have them removed, that it was one strike and you’re out policy, violates every single one of their First Amendment rights.”

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado’s third district, called Fuhrman’s actions an “anti-American disgrace.”


Fuhrman has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
Eric Nanneman
Business & Technology Writer
Eric Nanneman is a business and technology writer with more than 20 years of investment and banking experience, including stints at Bank of America, Charles Schwab, and Goldwater Bank. He was previously securities registered, holding the Series 7, 63, 9 and 10 FINRA licenses.
Eric Nanneman is a business and technology writer with more than 20 years of investment and banking experience, including stints at Bank of America, Charles Schwab, and Goldwater Bank. He was previously securities registered, holding the Series 7, 63, 9 and 10 FINRA licenses.

He graduated from Arizona State and the Pontifical College Josephinum with degrees in English and philosophy. He has one adult son and resides in Phoenix.




loading
Cowardly Mayor Suspends Pledge of Allegiance, Loses Control When Citizens Rise Up Together and Show Him What Proud Americans Sound Like
Home Prices Soar to New Record, But 2 Factors May Trigger a Crash
American Airlines to Cancel Nearly 2,000 Flights Despite Receiving Billions
California Giving Massive Bailout to People Who Haven't Paid Rent in Ages
Colorado's New 'Woke' Law Stops Many Companies from Hiring There
See more...

Conversation