Dallas Cops Can Now Wear Iconic Texas Headgear On Duty

Dallas Police Department officers are now permitted to wear cowboy hats while on duty, a move that comes as the department seeks to recruit more officers.

In addition to their navy blue uniforms, the officers are allowed to round up criminals in the distinctive Western headwear, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

“Fitted for duty and ready to ride. Officers across our department are wearing our new cowboy hats with pride — where style meets service!” the Dallas Police Department said on social media.

The video highlighting the new policy was shot in Cavender’s, a retail chain in Texas known for selling cowboy hats and boots.

Footage of mounted police officers wearing cowboy hats was also included in the video.

Officers have already been wearing the hats since Aug. 8, Corbin Rubinson, a spokesman for the Dallas Police Department, told The Dallas Morning News.

Police are allowed to purchase either a winter felt hat or a summer straw hat, both of which are available at Cavender’s.

Social media users had broadly positive reactions, admiring the unique Texas flair of the uniform change.

“Imagine a criminal is trying to rob someone, when they hear the sound of hooves,” one commenter said. “They turn around to see a cop on a horse, wearing a cowboy hat, and sporting an assault rifle.”

“That is great. Now if you could get rid of the California lefties that have infested your state all would be great,” another added.

“Y’all might start selling as many calendars as the firemen with this new feature,” a third predicted.

The move comes as the Dallas Police Department seeks to increase their workforce, according to The Dallas Morning News.

There were 3,215 officers employed as of June, but the Dallas Police Department has the goal of having at least 4,000 officers by 2029.

Beyond the cowboy hat policy, leaders at the agency are implementing other changes.

Those include allowing officers to show tattoos at work and to maintain groomed beards.

The agency also no longer requires police to hold a college degree.

