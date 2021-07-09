Path 27
Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw speaks during a hearing before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Capitol Hill on July 22, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker - Pool / Getty Images)

Crenshaw Addresses Speculation Over 2024 Presidential Run

Dillon Burroughs July 9, 2021 at 10:00am
Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw on Thursday addressed speculation about a potential 2024 White House run during a three-day tour through New Hampshire, the state that has traditionally held the first presidential primary.

“Every time he comes to New Hampshire, any other early state, or any big state like Florida, I think he sparks speculation, including going on national news networks,” New Hampshire Institute of Politics executive director Neil Levesque told Fox News on Friday.

“And the more he does that, the more his profile is raised and the more people have an interest in him, and the more people are going to say ‘He should run for president.'”

Crenshaw was directly asked about a 2024 bid during an interview on Thursday night during a Concord fundraiser, according to WMUR-TV.

The congressman’s current answer? “Not anytime soon.”

“I originally came to New Hampshire because I’m also doing events with a non-profit related to the SEAL teams,” he added. “So, don’t read too much into it. I love being up here, though. It’s great to see the people of New Hampshire.”

The Thursday interview was not the first occasion the congressman has been asked about his future as a presidential candidate.

In March, Crenshaw participated in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt. When the topic of a White House run came up, the congressman replied he had “pretty much ruled it out.”

“I don’t know,” he added. “It’s not tempting. It’s also four years away. I think we’re tripping all over ourselves trying to figure out who’s going to be on the ticket in four years.”

Should Dan Crenshaw run for president in 2024?

Crenshaw also made headlines on Tuesday for his strong response to President Joe Biden’s plans to send people “door-to-door” to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

“How about don’t knock on my door,” he tweeted.

“You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose.

“Why is that concept so hard for the left?”

Crenshaw continues to advocate for less government intrusion in public schools. In a tweet on Thursday, he stated, “The same people who locked our kids out of school – ignoring the science, doing immeasurable harm to America’s most vulnerable students – now want to indoctrinate students to believe our country is irredeemably racist.”

“Get these people out of our schools and away from our kids.”

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




