Watch: Entire Crew Survives After Vintage Plane Crashes On Runway

By Jack Davis
July 22, 2018 at 8:19am
A WWII-era plane was destroyed, but all 13 people aboard walked away after the plane crashed on takeoff Saturday.

The C-47 “Bluebonnet Belle” crashed at the Burnet Municipal Airport in Texas, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Fox News.

Although all 13 people aboard escaped the crash, one person suffered serious burn injuries and was airlifted to South Austin Medical Center, according to KTBC. Seven other people were injured.

A video of the plane trying to take off shows that after an unsteady takeoff, the plane’s left wing appeared to strike the ground after the plane briefly became airborne.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Texas Department of Public Safety will investigate the crash.

The plane is owned by the Highland Lakes Squadron, which is part of the Commemorative Air Force. It works to preserve WWII-era planes. The plane was heading to Wisconsin for an air show when it crashed, KTXS reported.

Chris Dowelof the Highland Lakes Squadron said some aboard were CAF volunteers, while others were guests and family members, CNN reported.

“We are thankful the aircrew was able to exit the aircraft. Our hearts go out to them and their families as they recover,” said CAF President Bob Stenevik.

“Unfortunately, the historic aircraft will not be able to be restored. Our volunteer members work very hard to keep these aircrafts flying and it is a loss for the entire organization,” he said.

According to the group, the plane was built in 1944 and was sent to Britain for its use during World War II. The group said the plane flew 75 missions. In 2017, it was used to bring relief supplies to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Dowel said the group has suffered a loss but will continue.

“We spend a lot of time and energy maintaining these aircrafts,” Dowell said. “It becomes part of your family. It becomes part of your life.”

“We have an air show scheduled in September, right here in Burnet,” Dowell said. “That air show will continue.”

Tags: Texas, World War II

