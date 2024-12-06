Share
Commentary

Cringe Warning: Kamala Returns to the Spotlight, And Listeners Can't Believe Her 'New Accent'

 By Michael Schwarz  December 6, 2024 at 10:07am
Vice President Kamala Harris no longer looms as an unfathomable threat to win the presidency.

Thus, she may now resume her traditional role as a source of unintentional high comedy.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X on Thursday, Harris, in one of her few public appearances since losing to President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 5, treated a group of black state legislators to the latest version of her ever-shifting accent.

“I knew y’all were in town. I couldn’t let it go without coming by to say, ‘Hello,'” Harris told attendees at the National Black Caucus of State Legislators 48th Annual Conference.

Jake Schneider of Trump’s social media team, who posted the clip, noted that Harris “brought back the fake accent.”

Other Trump supporters on X, including several with large followings, made similar observations about the vice president’s accent.

Moreover, some joked that she had finally “emerged” from her “basement” following her electoral defeat.

As one might expect, X users generally concluded that the unimpressive vice president once again came across as inauthentic.

Indeed, sometimes Harris’s shifting accents overshadow her oft-demonstrated propensity for speaking in word salads.

Meanwhile, for reasons only they can explain, Democratic voters have identified Harris as their overwhelming favorite for the 2028 election.

That, of course, might change. But for comedy’s sake — not to mention Republican electoral prospects — we should pray that it does not.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
