Commentary

Watch: Kamala Harris Goes to New Lengths to Ensure She Literally Can't Hear Questions from Reporters

 By Michael Schwarz  September 2, 2024 at 1:31pm
Some people have mastered the art of looking busy so as to avoid social interactions without raising eyebrows.

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, however, is not one of them.

After weeks of limiting her public comments to only the most scripted settings, Harris on Monday adopted a new tactic.

Unfortunately for her, she fooled no one.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X by C-SPAN comms director Howard Mortman, the vice president emerged from her vehicle carrying a phone and wearing earpieces. She then waved briefly to reporters before boarding a plane to Michigan.

They're Saying It Out Loud: Dems Want Harris to Hide Her Policies Until After the Election

Whether or not this stunt was as deliberate as it seemed, it’s inarguable that headphones are a wonderful way of not hearing reporter questions.

As to the purported stunt itself, shortly after getting out of her car, Harris briefly lifts her hand as she appears to salute the man in uniform who greeted her.

After some pleasantries, Harris would move forward with one hand on her earpiece as if she was listening to something — a perfect ruse to avoid questions.

If Harris did indeed fake a phone conversation there to avoid reporters’ questions, she did not make it look very convincing.

“Wow. She’s pretending to be on the phone … It’s an avoidance tactic,” one X user wrote.

“‘Remember to pretend to be on the phone as to avoid talking to anyone, and keep it moving,'” another X user joked.

Speaking of jokes, another X user predicted the sort of questions she would otherwise have received from the fawning establishment media.

“We’ll never know what kind of ice cream she fancies,” the user wrote.

Last week, of course, Harris gave a much-ballyhooed interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. Simply put, it did not go well.

That interview came after weeks of hiding behind teleprompters and avoiding unscripted public appearances.

In fact, her campaign handlers have appeared determined to keep their candidate hidden for as long as possible.

Thus, this otherwise innocuous incident with earpieces would not have made news if they did not constitute part of a pattern.

All that remains is for the voting public to notice the pattern and then reject the fraudulent Democratic candidate at the polls on Nov. 5.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Watch: Kamala Harris Goes to New Lengths to Ensure She Literally Can't Hear Questions from Reporters
Conversation