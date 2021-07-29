CRT Takedown: Victims of Woke Discrimination Join Forces, Launching Multiple Lawsuits

Critical race theory is like a metastatic cancer that’s infesting every institution with its poisonous grievance-mongering.

Fortunately, a group of patriotic Minnesotans is fighting back against the left-wing harassment and retaliation they said they suffered after expressing opposition to CRT indoctrination at their workplaces and school.

Employment attorney Doug Seaton of the Upper Midwest Law Center is representing the plaintiffs in three cases. Two filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, while the third filed a federal lawsuit.

Ironically, two of the plaintiffs are racial minorities: One is Native American and the other is Filipino-American. This undercuts the left-wing narrative that only “racist” white people oppose critical race theory.

“Our clients are bravely confronting CRT-inspired bullying, indoctrination and retaliation, which is not ‘training’ or persuasion,” Seaton said at a news conference on Monday.

“The U.S. Constitution, the federal civil rights laws, and their Minnesota counterparts don’t permit this race-based discrimination, retaliation, compelled speech and invasion of privacy,” he said, according to Alpha News.







One of the plaintiffs is Dr. Tara Gustilo, who was the chairwoman of obstetrics and gynecology at Hennepin Healthcare System.

In her EEOC complaint, Gustilo says she was demoted “because of her polite opposition to the critical race theory that’s saturating” her hospital.

The physician said she was horrified by the divisive propaganda being spread throughout her workplace, which led to “racially segregated care” for patients depending on their skin color.

“I see a racist and divisive ideology of race essentialism taking over our nation and my institution,” Gustilo said.

“Further, there seems to be this growing intolerance for people with different opinions or ideas and it seems that this tribalistic ideology is fostering that kind of intolerance,” she said.

Dr. Tara Gustilo is a woman of color and a Harvard-educated physician at Hennepin Healthcare System (HHS). She was Chair of the OBGYN Department until HHS decided her personal views on race did not correspond with her skin color. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/EfcShum3oo — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) July 27, 2021

Gustilo said she first spoke out when a program she helped launch “began to morph into racially segregated care,” according to her complaint.

The stated purpose of the program was to help hospital staff “better understand the varying traditions and cultures of the diverse community” they serve.

However, Gustilo grew alarmed when she said she “noticed that members of the department instead began to transform the program from one that simply sought to respect and appreciate the various cultures to one of segregated care based on race.”

Gustilo also objected to her department’s forceful support for Black Lives Matter — a group she opposes because of its amplification of CRT.

She also pointed out that supporting BLM violates a hospital policy that forbids employees from vocally affiliating with any political groups.

Despite this, Gustilo said, her colleagues “successfully advocated … for segregated care and policies that reverse the decades of progress made in fighting for equality,” according to her EEOC complaint.

She said her co-workers were disdainful toward her because they “assumed that I, as a minority, should possess this same view on race, and that without this view, I was incapable of leading or managing a department.”

That’s when Gustilo said she was told to either step down or be removed. When she refused to step down, the hospital removed her as chairwoman in April, claiming her refusal to embrace critical race theory impaired her “ability to lead” the OB/GYN department.

The second patriot who’s taking on CRT indoctrination is Joe Norgren, who worked for 27 years at the Minnesota Security Hospital, a division of the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Norgren says he was forced into early retirement because of his “refusal to subscribe to CRT and abandon [his] religious beliefs” because he refused to say there are more than two genders, according to his EEOC complaint.

Norgren, a Native American, said he was required to participate in a CRT course on “How to be Anti-Racist” and another one called “Understanding Gender Identity and Expression.”

He went to the first “training” program, which lectured him about how the United States is the “source” of “racist ideas.”

The CRT program specifically centered “on the teachings of Ibram X. Kendi and included a full minute of silence for the death of George Floyd,” he said.

Norgren added that during the training, “we were instructed to stop using ‘I am not a racist’ or ‘I can’t be racist’ as a defense or denial.”

He asked for a religious exemption from the second course on gender identity because he believes there are only two genders. His request was denied.

In his complaint, Norgren said he faced similar religious discrimination in 2018 when his supervisor told him he could be fired for saying he believes there are only two genders.

Like Gustilo, Norgren said his employer tried to browbeat him into embracing critical race theory because “they believe I should subscribe to [it] as a person of color.”

He said he was “constructively discharged” when the Minnesota Department of Human Services “created a hostile workplace environment by attempting to impose its own ideologies upon me.”

Norgren said he opposes CRT because its ideas “of race separation, division, incitement of hate for whites, Christians and traditionalists, and demeaning of blacks and other minorities as unable to act or succeed in America should not be promoted at a state agency or anywhere else.”

The third group fighting back against CRT brainwashing includes a married couple, Bob and Cynthia Cajune, and Kalynn Wendt, who’s suing on behalf of her 9-year-old daughter, Novalee.

In June, Novalee’s fiery speech at a school board slamming critical race theory went viral.







Wendt and the Cajunes are suing their local school district for pressuring students to support Black Lives Matter by plastering BLM posters around the school.

When some parents asked for alternative viewpoints to be presented, the school district allegedly told them it “does not approve of ‘All Lives Matter’ or ‘Blue Lives Matter’ posters in the classrooms or other areas of the school, and teachers/school staff are not allowed to wear shirts with these sayings to school.”

Seaton said the school district is openly discriminating against students with conservative or neutral viewpoints and in so doing has spawned a “hostile education environment.”

CRT has seeped into the workplace, the church, sports, academia, entertainment and virtually every other aspect of daily life.

It does nothing constructive. All it does is demonize white people and stoke racial resentment and a victim mentality among black people. It is not nuanced in the way it seeks to divide people up by skin color.

It’s encouraging that patriots are increasingly fighting back against this insidious mass brainwashing, but the battle will be long and arduous given all the damage that left-wing race-hustlers have wrought during the past few decades.

But the choice to give up is not an option for anyone who cares about the future of America, their children or their very souls.

