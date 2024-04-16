Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, is the ultimate example of a true “poor little rich boy.”

The handsome yet unassuming young man has had to deal with the endless hateful attacks on his family and the fear that the Democrats would find some way to put his father in prison, all before the age of 18.

“Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years,” a social source close to the family told People magazine, referring to former first lady Melania Trump’s efforts to protect her son from the glare of the spotlight.

Before he was 10 years old, Barron was thrust into the national spotlight when his father assumed the highest office in the land. However, unlike the other Trump children, who had grown accustomed to the glare of the media, he was hesitant to make the move to the nation’s capital, preferring to maintain the normalcy of his life in New York.

“He has a very good school in New York where he has a lot of friends,” Donald Trump told People at the time. “But I tell him if this happens, Daddy will help people, and can help children like him, and that makes him happy. He’s a young boy who is 9 years old and he is strong and smart and he gets it. He sees it.”

So Barron’s daddy went off to help people, and Barron stayed behind.

For the first several months of his father’s presidency, the youngster remained in the family’s lavish Trump Tower penthouse, attended his prestigious private school and lived a life that, while materially privileged, was decidedly cut off from his dad.

Eventually, he moved to Washington, and he transferred to the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, after his parents left the White House.

The 6-foot-7 young man seems to have kept his head down and stayed out of trouble, which would certainly have made news had he fallen into any.

Despite his good behavior, he has faced numerous attacks online by vicious trolls just for who his father is. They were so vile that even former first daughter Chelsey Clinton came to his defense, asking people online to let the boy be, according to People.

This year, Barron will graduate from high school, and like every kid, regardless of what family they come from, he would like to have his father there to watch him get his diploma.

Now, it looks like he might not even get this tradition most children take for granted as Trump’s first criminal trial is set to coincide with Barron’s high school graduation ceremony.

The trial, which centers around Trump’s alleged “hush money” payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, kicked off with jury selection on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom.

During the proceedings, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan revealed that Trump’s attorneys had requested the former president be allowed to skip out on the trial on May 17 to attend Barron’s high school graduation in Florida, according to the New York Post.

However, Merchan indicated he had not yet ruled on the request, saying, “It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial.”

Jury selection is expected to last up to two weeks, potentially putting the graduation date in jeopardy,

In response, a frustrated Trump told reporters, “As you know, my son is graduating from high school and it looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son, who has worked very, very hard. He’s a great student and we’re very proud of the fact that he did so well.

“I was looking forward, for years, to that graduation with his mother and father there, and it looks like the judge isn’t going to allow me to escape this scam.”

Trump’s legal team had called for Merchan’s removal, citing the fact that he has donated to Democratic politicians and his daughter works as a Democratic consultant.

However, the judge claimed that “there is no agenda here” and that the court’s only goal is to “follow the law” and “do justice,” according to Fox News.

Merchan already has denied Trump’s separate request to be excused from the trial on April 25 to attend Supreme Court arguments where his lawyers will argue that he has presidential immunity against the election interference charges he faces.

The judge also placed a gag order on the former president, restricting what he can say about the case.

Given all that, it seems unlikely that Merchan will be compassionate enough to let Trump attend his son’s graduation.

Once again, the “poor little rich boy” might not have his dad with him on one of the most important days of his life.

